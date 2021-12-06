ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackRock-led consortium signs deal for Saudi Aramco’s gas pipelines

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Aramco said on Monday it has signed a $15.5 billion lease-and-leaseback deal for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets...

offshore-technology.com

McDermott secures three offshore contracts from Saudi Aramco

US-based engineering company McDermott has further strengthened its partnership with Saudi Aramco with three new offshore contracts. In a statement, McDermott said that it has received three new awards for engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) projects. The company will complete the EPCI for four drilling jackets and seven oil...
INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

Nickel Mines signs $525m deal to acquire 70% stake in Indonesian project

Australia’s Nickel Mines has signed a binding definitive agreement with its partner Shanghai Decent Investment (Group) to acquire a 70% equity interest in the Oracle Nickel Project in Indonesia. The $525m deal follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed last month. As agreed, Nickel Mines will purchase the majority...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Pemex Refinery Deal May Cost $1B More Than Announced

The Deer Park purchase would secure critical U.S. fuel supplies. Petroleos Mexicanos could end up spending about $1.6 billion to take over Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Deer Park refinery, more than twice the price announced in May, even as its finances are so dismal the government is injecting billions of dollars into the state oil producer.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Independence Energy and Contango Oil and Gas complete merger

Independence Energy and Contango Oil and Gas have completed their previously announced merger, creating a new and diversified US-based energy business. The combined business will be called Crescent Energy and will be listed on the New York stock exchange. The new company’s portfolio will include a diverse set of assets...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Pipelines#Consortium#Reuters#Saudi#Blackrock Real Assets#Hassana Investment Co#Aramco Gas Pipelines Co#Gosi
Reuters

ConocoPhillips to sell Indonesia assets for over $1 bln

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips (COP.N) said on Wednesday it would sell its Indonesia assets for $1.355 billion to MedcoEnergi. ConocoPhillips also said it was exercising its right to purchase up to an additional 10% shareholding interest in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) from Origin Energy (ORG.AX) for up to $1.645 billion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

5 Oil Refining Stocks on Watch Amid Biden’s Petroleum Reserve Release

President Joe Biden’s administration is taking a proactive approach to handling the oil crisis. He decided to tap into its strategic petroleum reserve in a bid to cool down fuel prices. Since this is an ongoing issue, the U.S. State Department’s senior advisor for global energy security said that the Biden administration is prepared to release more oil from its strategic reserves should they be needed again. Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) producers are resisting calls to push more volume into the market. However, some of the largest economies in the world are joining forces to push oil prices down. The development is having a massive impact on oil refining stocks.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

KKR gets into solar power production with launch of Stellar Renewable Power

KKR said Wednesday it will invest an undisclosed sum to launch Stellar Renewable Power as a new platform company to source, develop and operate utility-scale solar plants and storage facilities, with office in Dallas and India. Stellar Renewable Power will work under KKR's asset-based finance strategy, which has deployed more than $5 billion in 49 investments since 2016. KKR managing director Christopher Mellia said the business will seek out and develop "high-quality solar energy investments that are a strong fit for our long-term capital." Shares of KKR are up 91.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of about 25% by the S&P 500.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil and Gas Investments Must Rise to $523B a Year

The IEF said spending on oil and gas projects slumped 30 percent to $309 billion in 2020. The Riyadh-based International Energy Forum has called on companies to raise investment in oil and natural-gas production to $523 billion a year by the end of this decade to prevent a surge in energy prices and economic unrest.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

OPEC official hits at 'misguided' efforts to pare oil and gas

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Attempts to cut investment in oil and gas to combat climate change are "midguided," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told an energy conference on Wednesday, arguing that producers have a critical role to play during the transition to cleaner fuels. Speaking at the World Petroleum...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil CEOs warn that high prices jeopardize energy transition

High fossil-fuel prices may jeopardize efforts to pivot to cleaner renewable energy sources, the leader of one of Europe’s largest oil companies warned. A prolonged period of elevated prices for fuels such as natural gas “might jeopardize the development” of alternatives, TotalEnergies SE chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne told the World Petroleum Congress on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

A new warning on oil investment

A new report concludes that global spending on oil-and-gas exploration and production needs to increase greatly in coming years to ensure adequate supplies, even as demand growth slows. Driving the news: The Saudi Arabia-based International Energy Forum and the consultancy IHS Markit say investment should reach nearly $525 billion in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Is Shale Gas A Gamechanger For Saudi Arabia?

The first major contracts for Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah field – supposedly, the biggest shale gas field outside the U.S. – were awarded last week, as the Kingdom aims to become the third largest natural gas producer in the world by 2030, to the point where it could even become a net exporter of gas. This, in turn - if true - would allow Saudi to achieve its supposed aim of producing half of its electricity from gas and half from renewable energy sources in pursuit of its 2060 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target. However, as analysed in depth in my new book on the global oil markets, Saudi Arabia’s statements on its oil sector in the past have been highly exaggerated – as without its oil power, the country has no real power at all – and consequently its comments about its gas and net zero projects should also be regarded with scepticism. This was again in evidence - specifically focused on its gas and net zero targets - when Saudi Arabia recently was alleged to have lobbied the United Nations to play down the need to move rapidly away from fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Abu Dhabi chemical company, India's Reliance form $2 bln production JV

DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi state-owned Chemicals Derivatives Company (TA'ZIZ) and Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) have agreed to start a more than $2 billion chemical production partnership in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi, TA'ZIZ said in a statement on Tuesday. The joint venture, called TA’ZIZ EDC & PVC, will...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Saudi raises crude prices for Asia in January in possible sign of confidence

Crude oil futures are trading on the front foot in the early going after Saudi Aramco raised its official selling prices for Asia in January. "The move suggests that the Saudis have confidence in the demand outlook, and the market appears to be taking comfort in that," analysts at ING told clients, according to Dow Jones Newswires.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Saudi Aramco and Gaussin to join forces in the hydrogen vehicle business

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) and Gaussin have started a partnership in the hydrogen vehicles business. The agreement aims to establish a modern manufacturing facility for hydrogen-powered vehicles in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As a first step, Gaussin and Aramco will study the feasibility of a manufacturing facility and a hydrogen...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

