Nov. 28: Pinellas Circuit Court docket for "contracts and indebtedness" cases

By Florida Record
 7 days ago

Case activity for Cavalry SPV I LLC vs Maridel Bellahair on Dec. 10

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Cavalry SPV I LLC against Maridel Bellahair on Dec. 10. 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover...
Court activity on Dec. 8: Discover Bank vs Steevenson Dextra

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Discover Bank against Steevenson Dextra on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065109-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 7.
Court activity on Dec. 9: Velocity Investments, LLC vs Wanda Montalvo

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Velocity Investments, LLC against Jeffry Visalden Burgos and Wanda Montalvo on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-021215-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on April 12.
Court activity on Dec. 8: Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs Debra Paul

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jefferson Capital Systems LLC against Debra Paul on Dec. 8: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed To Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-065110-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Dec. 7.
Court activity on Dec. 9: LVNV Funding LLC vs Shelia Keys

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Shelia Keys on Dec. 9: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-050266-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 31.
Case activity for Quintila Padilla vs Agnes Rose Williamsonwright on Dec. 10

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Quintila Padilla against Agnes Rose Williamsonwright on Dec. 10. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil...
Case activity for Craig Crownover vs Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company on Dec. 9

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Craig Crownover against Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company on Dec. 9. 'Request To Produce'. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'General Standing Case Management Plan/Order'. 'Notice Of Filing'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover...
Case activity for At Home Auto Glass LLC vs State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company on Dec. 10

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by At Home Auto Glass LLC against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company on Dec. 10. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Em Atty'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Interrogatories'. 'Statement Of Claim||comments: State Farm...
Case activity for Vincent Roach vs Latavius Murray on Dec. 8

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Vincent Roach against Latavius Murray and Progressive Select Insurance Company on Dec. 8. 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Atty'. 'Service Document Unable To Be Issued ||comments: Name Of Defendant To Be Served On...
