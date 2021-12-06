ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.N. chief names U.S. diplomat to run Libya mediation

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday appointed U.S. diplomat Stephanie Williams to lead mediation efforts in Libya after his special envoy quit just weeks ahead of planned elections in the war-torn country. U.N. special envoy on Libya, Jan Kubis, is due to step down on...

