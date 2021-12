Most of us know the throbbing, pounding pain of the occasional headache — and for some people, those "OMG, this hurts" moments come often enough, and intensely enough, to knock them off the path of their everyday lives. Not all headaches are the same, though; there are different types with different causes, and it's empowering to know this information, as well as how to treat the pain and maybe even prevent the next head-pounder from happening.

