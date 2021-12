1. Duke (7-0) Duke is rolling. After a big win against then-No. 10 Kentucky to start the season, the Blue Devils have remained undefeated. And the biggest cherry on top came Friday night against No. 1 Gonzaga, when Duke unleashed the trio of Wendell Moore Jr., Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams to upset the Bulldogs in Las Vegas. Banchero and Moore are both averaging at least 17.9 points per game, and Williams’ paint presence has been dominant the past four games. I know the ACC is down this year, but that shouldn’t put any less weight on Duke being No. 1 in these power rankings. This team is the real deal. -Jake Piazza.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO