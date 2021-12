We invite you to join us on Friday, December 10th, International Human Rights Day, for a teach in focusing on strategies for successful boycott campaigns that advance Palestinian freedom. We'll be looking at local campaign to Boycott the Military Industrial Complex at the city council level and thinking about budgets, from local to federal, developing strategies to hold elected officials accountable from local politicians to Members of Congress. This is the second teach-in in a three part local series on BDS organizing, organized by Demilitarize Durham2Palestine, with support from the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR). Register here.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO