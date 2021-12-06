Blood emergency announced in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Community Blood Center says its blood supply is so low, it’s an emergency.

The organization said it has less than two full days left, compared to its goal of having a 7-day supply on hand.

The Community Blood Center said several things have caused donations to drop to the current level. Many businesses, colleges and high schools have not resumed hosting annual blood drives since the pandemic began. There is also donor fatigue because of the number of times the area has faced blood shortages recently. Others aren’t donating simply because they are staying home more during the pandemic. There is also confusion over vaccination status on whether or not someone can give blood.

“In a normal year, winter is a difficult time to maintain the blood supply. Unpredictable weather, cold and flu season, school breaks, family and holiday travel all contribute to making blood donations less of a priority. Normally, October and November are a time where we build our inventory in anticipation of these challenges, but this year is especially dire without a solid inventory pre-holiday and the news of a new variant,” said Patsy Shipley, Executive Director of Community Blood Center.

The center said donating blood takes one hour and there are extra precautions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. All staff members are vaccinated, and you can donate blood regardless of vaccination status.

People are not eligible to donate if experiencing a cold, sore throat, respiratory infection or flu-like symptoms.

You can schedule an appointment through the Community Blood Center’s website .

