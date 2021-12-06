Nick Brahms will miss the Birmingham Bowl

Auburn will be without starting center Nick Brahms when they take on Houston in the Birmingham Bowl later this month.

The fifth-year player underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last Thursday and will need around eight weeks to recover.

Auburn Undercover reports that Brahms has been dealing with this knee pain for around three years.

Brahms has started 33 games for the Auburn football team. Jalil Irvin will be expected to step up and start against Houston.

The Birmingham Bowl will be played on December 28 in Birmingham, Alabama.

