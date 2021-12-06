ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Nick Brahms will miss the Birmingham Bowl

By Zac Blackerby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wl5v_0dFVxKZP00

Auburn will be without starting center Nick Brahms when they take on Houston in the Birmingham Bowl later this month.

The fifth-year player underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last Thursday and will need around eight weeks to recover.

Auburn Undercover reports that Brahms has been dealing with this knee pain for around three years.

Brahms has started 33 games for the Auburn football team. Jalil Irvin will be expected to step up and start against Houston.

The Birmingham Bowl will be played on December 28 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Will Muschamp News

Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia’s football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon. Lanning was first mentioned for the Oregon job on Friday. He’s since confirmed the news and will be leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
