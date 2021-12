Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas "likely" suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the team's Week 13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Adam Schefter. Thomas went down in the second half of the victory, and he appeared to be in a tremendous amount of pain after appearing to twist his knee. After initial tests, the team believes he tore both of the major knee ligaments, though they'll do a formal MRI on Monday. Should Thomas have indeed suffered those injuries, he'll be out for the year and likely well into next year as well. With Ricky Seals-Jones also battling injuries, John Bates is the next man up at tight end.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO