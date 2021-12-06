ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics to protest Chinese human rights abuses

By The Associated Press
Syracuse.com
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will stage a diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest Chinese human rights abuses, the White House confirmed Monday, a move that China has vowed to greet with “firm countermeasures.”. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says U.S. athletes will...

Explainer: What does an Olympic diplomatic boycott achieve?

Geneva — Diplomatic boycotts of the Olympics aim to snub host nations while keeping athletes free to compete. A small cascade of government boycotts hit China on Wednesday, less than two months before the Beijing Olympics open. The impact of these political weapons on athletes at the games should...
State
Washington State
AFP

Taiwan murder suspect repatriated from China

A Taiwanese murder suspect who fled to China last month was brought back to the island on Wednesday in a rare act of cooperation between the two sides as tensions rise. The suspect is accused of shooting a man dead before fleeing to the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, where police say he has admitted to the crime. On Wednesday he landed at Taipei's Songshan airport a day after China's office handling Taiwan affairs announced the repatriation. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory to be re-taken one day, by force if necessary, though the two sides have been ruled separately since 1949.
AFP

Jimmy Lai among three Hong Kong activists convicted over Tiananmen vigil

Jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai was among three democracy campaigners convicted on Thursday for taking part in a banned Tiananmen vigil as the prosecution of multiple activists came to a conclusion. Lai, the 74-year-old owner of the now-shuttered pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, was found guilty of unlawful assembly charges alongside former journalist Gwyneth Ho and prominent rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung. Authorities had charged more than two dozen pro-democracy politicians and activists over a vigil last year, which commemorated the victims of Beijing's deadly Tiananmen crackdown in 1989 despite a police ban. The trio were the only ones to contest their charges in court, meaning they were the last to receive their verdict.
Jen Psaki
Person
Jill Biden
Reuters

Three Hong Kong democracy activists found guilty over June 4 assembly

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong court on Thursday found three prominent pro-democracy activists guilty of unauthorized assembly charges over a June 4 vigil commemorating the crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989. The ruling against media tycoon Jimmy Lai, barrister Chow Hang...
Biden, Putin square off as tension grows on Ukraine border

Washington — President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin squared off Tuesday over the massive buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, the U.S. president eager to use his video call with Putin to serve notice that Moscow will face economy-jarring sanctions if it invades neighboring Ukraine. Just hours...
omahanews.net

Weaponizing democracy against China to backfire on U.S.: SCMP

HONG KONG, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Weaponizing democracy against China will backfire on the United States itself, according to a recent opinion piece by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). "China has demonstrated that a nation does not need to meet the West's definition of 'democracy' to achieve success for...
Beijing, CN
Tokyo, JP
China
Tokyo Olympics
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
AFP

US hits Iran with new sanctions for human rights abuses

The United States slapped fresh sanctions on a dozen Iranian officials and entities for "serious" human rights abuses Tuesday, ahead of the expected resumption of nuclear talks with Tehran after they halted last week without any concrete progress. The sanctions announced by the Treasury and State Department targeted government officials and organizations involved in the repression of protesters and political activists, and prisons where activists have been held in brutal conditions. The Treasury also placed several Syrian officials on its sanctions blacklist for their roles in political repression and chemical gas attacks, and Uganda's military intelligence chief was hit with sanctions for extreme abuse of people arrested for their nationality or political beliefs. The announcement came ahead of the Washington-hosted Summit for Democracy later this week, billed as a push to promote more free and open societies.
