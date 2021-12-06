US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics to protest Chinese human rights abuses

A Taiwanese murder suspect who fled to China last month was brought back to the island on Wednesday in a rare act of cooperation between the two sides as tensions rise. The suspect is accused of shooting a man dead before fleeing to the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, where police say he has admitted to the crime. On Wednesday he landed at Taipei's Songshan airport a day after China's office handling Taiwan affairs announced the repatriation. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory to be re-taken one day, by force if necessary, though the two sides have been ruled separately since 1949.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO