NFL

Detroit Lions dedicate win to the Oxford community

By Dave Bondy
UpNorthLive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, Mich - Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell dedicated his team's...

upnorthlive.com

The Spun

Lions Are Reportedly Releasing Former Alabama Star

A former Alabama defensive star is on the market after getting released by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday. The Lions released former Alabama star DL Da’Shawn Hand on Tuesday. He was previously on the injured reserve. Hand will receive an injury settlement from the Lions and soon become a free agent.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The bitter truth about Matthew Stafford that Rams fans will find hard to accept

The Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions swapped quarterbacks back in the offseason, with Matthew Stafford going to LA and Jared Goff getting shipped to Motown. While it’s clear that the Rams are having considerably more success with their new quarterback than the Lions with theirs, that hasn’t been the case of late, as both teams have gone winless in their respective last three games.
NFL
NESN

Did Refs Screw Up After Lions’ Game-Winning Touchdown Vs. Vikings?

The Detroit Lions earned their first win of the 2021 NFL season Sunday when they scored a go-ahead touchdown as time expired in their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, the referees on hand might have messed up by ending the contest after Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

The Detroit Lions First Win Fantasy Draft

With six weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe square off in the first ever, "Lions First Win Fantasy Draft." Is Detroit destined to go winless this season or will someone on the show correctly predict where Dan Campbell and Jared Goff get their first win as a Lion?
NFL
The Big Lead

Mike Camerlengo Breaks Down Detroit Lions' First Win of 2021

The Detroit Lions shocked the NFL on Sunday when they came from behind to beat the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 on a walk-off touchdown. Fans went nuts, people ripped the Vikings, Christen Harper cried while watching, and the world seemed to enjoy the spectacle. With such a momentous occasion, it's not shocking friend of the site Mike Camerlengo decided to break it all down.
NFL
CBS Sports

Oxford High School shooting: Michigan Wolverines football team, Detroit Lions set to honor victims

The Michigan Wolverines football team and the Detroit Lions will both honor the victims of the Oxford High School shooting on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The Lions will wear special T-shirts, hats and a helmet decal in their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings while the Wolverines will wear a memorial patch in the Big Ten Championship Game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, according to a report by Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Detroit Lions Honor Oxford High School Before Game and After

What a weekend for Michigan football fans. Not only did the Wolverines win on Saturday, but the Detroit Lions also beat the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field yesterday. This was the Detroit's first win of the season. On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines honored Oxford High School shooting victim Tate Myre,...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Video: Gmac Cash Raps About Detroit Lions' First 2021 Win

The Detroit Lions' dramatic first win of the season on Sunday over Minnesota prompts rapper Gmac Cash to post a song on social media titled "Lions Win." 'cuz the Lions won a game. If the Lions win, n-----, then we all win. Even though our record like 1 and 10.
NFL
The Ann Arbor News

Looking ahead: Minnesota Vikings can extend winning streak over Detroit Lions to 9 games in Week 13

ALLEN PARK -- After their brief Thanksgiving break, the Detroit Lions (0-10-1) are back at home, hosting the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) in Week 13 action. These two NFC North foes met earlier in the season, with Vikings kicker Greg Joseph hitting a 54-yard field goal at the buzzer in their 19-17 win. It’s worth remembering this was the game the Lions took a late lead, using a successful two-point conversion with 37 seconds remaining on the clock. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led the offense down the field in a hurry, hitting receiver Adam Thielen for two catches for 40 yards on the game-winning drive.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Detroit Lions Podcast: What does it take to win?

The latest episode of the Detroit Lions Podcast featuring Lions Wire’s Jeff Risdon as co-host is now available. So here we are, 12 weeks into the 2021 NFL season, and the Detroit Lions have yet to notch a win. They’ve been close against teams that they shouldn’t even have been in games with. They’ve let games slip away against teams they should have beaten. In the last three games, no team has scored more than 16 points on them, and they’ve been outscored by only 5 points total. It feels like the Lions are close, but it remains possible that they just run out of time.
NFL
MLive.com

Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings honor Oxford shooting victims during game

DETROIT -- As the Metro Detroit area, state of Michigan and the entire country still mourn the tragic deaths from the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings join the outpouring of support for those impacted by the tragedy. Both the Lions and Vikings...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Vikings at Lions picks: No chance Detroit picks up first win this week. Right?

Members of the Pioneer Press who cover the Vikings forecast this week’s game in Detroit:. Vikings 24, Lions 10: While the Vikings are massively inconsistent, the Lions just straight up stink. Advantage: Vikings. BOB SANSEVERE. Lions 24, Vikings 23: Lions are due and Vikings are ailing. JOHN SHIPLEY. Vikings 17,...
NFL

