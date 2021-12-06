Boat #11 Parade of Lights Lake Havasu

Whether you’re a spectator or a participant, nighttime boat parades featuring festive lights and creative boat and yacht displays can be one of the most fun and memorable traditions of the entire holiday season. From San Francisco’s famous Fisherman’s Wharf Holiday Lights & Sights Boat Parade to the Fort Lauderdale, Florida Winterfest Boat Parade, scores of cities and towns across the country light up the skies with dazzling Christmas-themed, floating showstoppers. Spectators only need conduct a simple internet search to find locally available parade sites and viewing times.
