Boat #11 Parade of Lights Lake Havasu

It’s almost time for the Christmas on the Water Boat Parade in Biloxi. Boat owners are ready to light up the Mississippi Sound for this year’s Christmas on the Water. In Biloxi, at the Schooner Pier, you’ll see plenty of vessels dressed up in their best Christmas attire. Organizer Rusty David said, “Years ago, there was nothing going on in December. So, us boat owners needed to use our boats in December and have an opportunity to bring the family together and Christmas fell right in the middle of it.”

BILOXI, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO