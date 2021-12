(Washington, DC) — The U.S. Capitol is lowering its flags in honor of of Bob Dole. The giant of the Senate and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee died today at the age of 98. President Biden is praising former Senator Bob Dole’s lifetime of service to the nation upon news of the Kansas Republican’s death. In a White House statement, Biden noted that while they were on opposite sides of the aisle during their many years in the Senate, he admired Dole’s commitment to bettering the lives of Americans from all walks of life. Finally, the President said while he would miss Dole’s gift of delivering ‘a humorous line ‘at just the right moment,’ he was grateful for their 50 years of friendship. Dole died early Sunday at the age of 98.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO