Boat #10 Parade of Lights Lake Havasu 2021

The rite of holiday passage, when hundreds of extravagantly lighted boats and yachts set sail through South Florida’s charming waterways, is almost upon us. There is plenty to celebrate in 2021 with Seminole Hard Rock’s Winterfest Boat Parade turning 50 and, in general, cheering on all the holiday events that are back this year. For the best spots to see the pomp and circumstance, or where to ...
According to an event page made by the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce, they are hosting a Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday, December 4. The event gets kicked off with the Parade starting at 6:45 p.m., and a fireworks display will follow. Want to enter the lighted boast parade...
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --A Glen Arbor community Christmas tradition is preparing to set sail. Every Christmas season, Frank Siepker launches a boat on to Glen Lake. Secured to this boat is a lighted Christmas tree. The lights are powered by solar panels and kept on a timer. Siepker says...
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Twinkle Light Boat Parade is a lighted boat parade filled with boats decorated for the holidays. It starts at Twin Coves Marina and picks up entries at each marina, Scott’s Landing and Silver Lake, as it circles the lake.
VENICE — Boats decked out in festive lights will be making their way down the Intracoastal Waterway this Saturday for the annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade. The boat parade exceeded its goal of 40 participants this year, which might make it the biggest Christmas boat parade in Venice yet. Starting...
From downtown, watch a wide array of boats light up the bay starting at 6 p.m. Boaters are competing for the most festive vessel; awards later at the yacht club. Enjoy Corpus Christi dining and more afterward.
The children of Lake Havasu City got a little taste of what it must be like at the North Pole about this time of year when they got to sled with Santa Friday night at Rotary Community Park. Since it isn’t normal for Lake Havasu City to experience snow –...
YORKTOWN — The 25th Annual Lighted Boat Parade (LBP) floated its way along the York River on Saturday, Dec. 4. While the event was well attended, it was not without controversy. One of the boats featured “FJB” and the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon” in lights. Chanting the phrase “Let’s Go...
One of San Luis Obispo County’s favorite holiday events returned to Morro Bay on Saturday when the Lighted Boat Parade made its way along the waters of the Embarcadero. The parade featured a collection of colorful fishing, leisure and yachting boats lit up for the holiday season. It was a...
If you’re a last-minute planner for the holidays, don’t fret, there is still time to get that boat registered for the 35th annual Holiday on the Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, set to sail at 6 p.m. Sunday on Destin harbor. As of early Monday, nine boats had paid their registration...
The Coyote Point Yacht Club’s 5th annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade is set to take place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. “Meet us on the berm in front of the Coyote Point Yacht club at the Coyote Point Marina, and view boats in lighted holiday regalia,” states the club located at 1820 Coyote Point Drive. “Enjoy holiday treats and songs. Plus special surprise guests.”
Tri-Citians can enjoy many of the area’s annual Christmas holiday traditions this year — some dating back as many as 60 years. And many can be viewed from the socially-distanced safety of a car like they have been for decades. Many begin this first weekend of December. Lighted Boat Parade.
The annual "Reindeer on the Riverfront and Lighted Boat Parade" will be held Friday night from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m on November 26th. The event is held on the Chattanooga Green and Ross's Landing by Chattanooga's own River City Company. The family-friendly event offers live reindeer, a hot cocoa...
ST. MICHAEL’S — Join the town of St. Michael’s to present the Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday night, December 11, at 6pm, around St. Michaels Harbor. Last year there were 22 entrants that wowed us with their creativity and decorating skills. To enter a boat in the parade see https://bit.ly/32UNZGm.
Christmas lights twinkle and holiday décor is placed throughout the Claremore Lake Park as the Inaugural Claremore Lake Light Display kicks off the holiday season. From dusk until 10 p.m., participants can enter the lake park off Blue Starr Drive and experience a light display at no cost. Photo opportunities are available throughout the park. Claremore City Manager John Feary said in a press release that this event is made possible by the efforts of the Claremore Parks and Recreation and Claremore Power and Light departments. Visitors are encouraged to use the hashtag #claremorelakelights on social media to capture and share memories.
Much like elves preparing a sleigh, Long Islanders are decking out their boats for a holiday tradition. The annual Connetquot River Boat Parade will return Saturday evening after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At 6:30 p.m., a fleet of boats sporting holiday lights will take off and set course foe both The View restaurant and Snapper Inn.
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) – Because of expected gale force winds Friday evening, the annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade is cancelled. “Due to the forecast from the National Weather Service for marine conditions, tonightʻs Newport Illuminated Boat Parade has been cancelled by the Newport Harbormasterʻs Office. The next parade is planned for November of 2022. For Further Information: Newport Harbormasterʻs Office, (401) 845-5815”
