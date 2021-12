For the most part during the pandemic, musicians had to lay low, sit on their hands, and dream about the next big gig. But Neal Francis had a unique set of circumstances that put him right to work and brought him to his latest album, In Plain Sight. The Chicago-based musician spent the pandemic diving into a vintage recording process unknown to many of today’s hottest musicians, and divided his days between this recording process and living in a Church (providing music for the congregation in exchange for housing). It seems nothing Francis does in his art is conventional, but rather a nod and massive appreciation for vintage methods. You’ll hear that appreciation and discover his flair for live performance and piano rock when he hits the Bottleneck this Friday.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO