Gas prices retreat on fears of COVID-19 resurgence; Ohio’s average drop 17 cents from last month

By Wilmington News Journal
 2 days ago

CINCINNATI — Pump prices continue to tumble as oil prices drop to lows not seen since August amid fears of a COVID-19 fueled economic slowdown. The national average for a gallon of gas dipped 4 cents on the week to $3.35, the lowest national average in a month and a half....

OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Steady On Minor Crude Draw, Products Build

Crude oil prices stabilized on Wednesday morning after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 0.2 million barrels for the week to December 3. The report comes a day after the American Petroleum Institute surprised markets with an estimated crude oil inventory draw of over 3 million barrels that helped push prices higher.
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 0.2 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 0.2 million barrels from the previous week. At 432.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of December 3, 2021.
4 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks to Buy on the Dip

The oil and gas industry has registered substantial returns fueled by rising prices over this year. Oil prices have posted solid gains this week. On the other hand, analysts expect the oil and gas pipeline market to grow significantly over the upcoming years. Fundamentally sound oil and gas pipeline stocks Enterprise Products (EPD), MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), Oasis (OMP), and Martin (MMLP) are expected to gain from the industry tailwinds. The recent dips in these stocks could be the right opportunity to bet on them.Fossil fuel companies have experienced an unprecedented rise in their profits, raking in billions of dollars in the first nine months of this year. In the third quarter, gas prices in the country have increased by 50% year-over-year to an average of $3.40 per gallon. After posting solid gains earlier in the week, oil prices steadied at around $75 per barrel on December 8.
U.S. natgas futures rise more than 3% on soaring European prices

U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 3% on Wednesday on forecasts for more heating demand this week than previously expected and as the U.S. market followed a 7% jump in European gas prices that should keep U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports at record highs. Traders said that increase...
AAA: Gas Prices Dip in PA; Prices Down Nationwide as Crude Prices, Demand Decreases

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Gas prices are one cent lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.562 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $3.552 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $3.539. The average in Venango County is $3.599.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 31 cents to $72.36 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 38 cents to $75.82 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.15 a gallon. January heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.26 a gallon. January natural gas rose 11 cents to $3.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.
5 Oil Refining Stocks on Watch Amid Biden’s Petroleum Reserve Release

President Joe Biden’s administration is taking a proactive approach to handling the oil crisis. He decided to tap into its strategic petroleum reserve in a bid to cool down fuel prices. Since this is an ongoing issue, the U.S. State Department’s senior advisor for global energy security said that the Biden administration is prepared to release more oil from its strategic reserves should they be needed again. Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) producers are resisting calls to push more volume into the market. However, some of the largest economies in the world are joining forces to push oil prices down. The development is having a massive impact on oil refining stocks.
EIA reports a modest weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, as product stocks rise more than expected

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 200,000 barrels for the week ended Dec. 3. On average, analysts had forecast a 1.2 million-barrel decline, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.1 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 3.9 million barrels for gasoline and 2.7 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts expected supply climbs of 1.4 million barrels for gasoline and 900,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged up by 2.4 million barrels for the week. January West Texas Intermediate crude.
Gas Prices Expected to Continue to Fall

(KNSI) – The price of gas could drop to about three dollars a gallon nationally in January. Gas is already below three dollars in most of Central Minnesota. According to GasBuddy.com, fuel in St. Cloud is between $2.94 and 2.99 a gallon. As for next year’s forecast, the U.S....
Gas prices decrease slightly

For the second straight week, gas prices have decreased in Illinois. Industry experts say the trend of lower prices could continue through December. As of Monday, gas prices had fallen 3.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.49 per gallon, according to Gasbuddy.com. Prices decreased by 2 cents per gallon the previous week.
EIA Lowers Oil Price Forecasts

The EIA has lowered its Brent spot average price forecasts. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has lowered its Brent spot average price forecasts for 2021 and 2022, the organization’s December short term energy outlook (STEO) report has revealed. The EIA now sees Brent spot prices averaging $70.60 per...
Gas prices expected to drop 38 cents by year-end

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Gas prices, which have been at startling high levels for much of the summer and fall, are finally pulling back—and government forecasts predict they’ll fall as much as 38 cents per gallon by January.
Gas Prices Will Keep Falling

EIA says national average will soon hit $3 a gallon. Gas prices are on the way down, hitting a seven-week low with a national average of $3.34 per gallon Wednesday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts even lower prices to see out the year and into 2022. The administration’s projections say gas prices will $3.13 in December and $3.01 in January, with an average below $3 for the duration of 2022.
Oil Traders Take Long Shot Bets

Some traders have bet on the small chance that West Texas Intermediate's discount to Brent surges past $10 a barrel next year. Oil traders are scooping up options contracts that would pay out if U.S. crude futures plummet against international benchmark Brent, a signal that some believe the Biden administration could intervene in the market again to bring down oil prices.
