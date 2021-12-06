ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Boat #7 Parade of Lights

riverscenemagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis boat #7 high-resolution photo can be purchased and downloaded...

riverscenemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
gotowncrier.com

Boat Parade Will Return To Lake Wellington On Dec. 11

Holiday traditions in Florida are quite different when compared to snow-laden states. Instead of freezing pipes, we have freezing iguanas. We may not see the leaves change color, but we do have wonderful opportunities to celebrate in our own way. Each year, the Holiday Boat Parade around Lake Wellington brings seasonal cheer to the community in true Floridian style — out on the water.
WELLINGTON, FL
101corpuschristi.com

ILLUMINATED BOAT PARADE SPREADS CHEER DEC. 4

From downtown, watch a wide array of boats light up the bay starting at 6 p.m. Boaters are competing for the most festive vessel; awards later at the yacht club. Enjoy Corpus Christi dining and more afterward.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ocracokeobserver.com

One-boat boat parade, holiday market launch holiday season on Ocracoke

When high winds forced the postponement of the Holiday Boat Parade from Friday to Saturday, several boaters who had said they would join in weren’t there. As dusk turned to dark, the only lighted boat was the Windfall II, but it was at dock since Capt. Rob Temple was away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade Of Lights#Riverscene
wxxv25.com

Christmas on the Water Boat Parade happening Saturday in Biloxi

It’s almost time for the Christmas on the Water Boat Parade in Biloxi. Boat owners are ready to light up the Mississippi Sound for this year’s Christmas on the Water. In Biloxi, at the Schooner Pier, you’ll see plenty of vessels dressed up in their best Christmas attire. Organizer Rusty David said, “Years ago, there was nothing going on in December. So, us boat owners needed to use our boats in December and have an opportunity to bring the family together and Christmas fell right in the middle of it.”
BILOXI, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Here’s the history of Christmas boat parades on the Coast

Bucking dolphins pull Santa’s sleigh. A giant shrimp is decked out for the holidays wearing a large fur-trimmed red hat. The Biloxi Lighthouse impossibly sets sails. Lighted palm trees sway on decks. Is that Santa Claus dressed in an Hawaiian shirt and Bermuda shorts?. Impossible, you say?. Nope. This scene...
BILOXI, MS
amisun.com

Boat parade draws happy holiday crowd

BRADENTON BEACH – Locals and tourists flooded Bridge Street to watch the 3rd Annual Bradenton Beach Holiday Boat Parade on Saturday, Dec. 4. Boat owners were invited to show their holiday spirit by decorating their vessels in a festive parade along the Intracoastal Waterway. In addition to being a lot of fun, cash prizes were up for grabs for their efforts.
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
snntv.com

35th Annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights set to return, Saturday

SARASOTA (WSNN) - A Suncoast Holiday tradition returns this weekend!. Sarasota Bay is going to be filled with boats at the 35th Annual Holiday Boat Parade, Saturday at 7 PM. "This year, we have 30 boats registered," Suncoast Charities for Children's Director of Special Events Lisa Baer said. "Anything from a 19-foot center console, all the way up to a 75-foot yacht."
SARASOTA, FL
850wftl.com

Holiday Boat Parade Schedule for South Florida

The holiday boat parade season is upon us and there are plenty of decked-out vessels hitting the water this weekend. The longest running boat parade in the nation sets sail out of South Florida tonight. The Pompano Beach Holiday Boat Parade began in 1962 on Lake Santa Barbara. Over 50...
FLORIDA STATE
alextimes.com

Holiday Boat Parade winners announced

The 21st annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights took place on Saturday, with more than 50 illuminated boats taking to the Potomac and competing for prizes in 10 categories. The parade opened with Alexandria’s fireboat “Relief” and Washington D.C.’s fireboat “John H. Glenn” and closed with the “Ever Vigilant...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
climaterwc.com

Coyote Point Yacht Club to hold annual ‘Holiday Lighted Boat Parade’

The Coyote Point Yacht Club’s 5th annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade is set to take place Saturday at 5:30 p.m. “Meet us on the berm in front of the Coyote Point Yacht club at the Coyote Point Marina, and view boats in lighted holiday regalia,” states the club located at 1820 Coyote Point Drive. “Enjoy holiday treats and songs. Plus special surprise guests.”
COYOTE, CA
WPTV

Your Weekend: Holiday Boat Parade, Spamilton, botanical light displays

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some of South Florida's true holiday treasures are back this weekend so it's time for us to have fun and make some great memories. Watch hundreds of boats twinkling with Christmas lights, Santa Hats, and your favorite holiday decorations at The Marine Industries Association of 'Palm Beach County Holiday Boat Parade.' The parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 4. in North Palm Beach at 6 p.m. and travels up the Intracoastal to the grand finale at the Jupiter Lighthouse around 8 p.m. Along the route enjoy Zambelli traveling fireworks and Santa's helpers (a.k.a. the Marines) will be collecting new unwrapped toys benefiting Toys for Tots and Little Smiles. There are free viewing areas are available along the Intracoastal along bridges, golf courses, and then swanky VIP parties at your favorite restaurants like Lucky Shucks in Jupiter.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Cruising World

Tips for Troubleshooting LED Lighting on Boats

The editors at Cruising World have teamed up with the experts at Imtra to bring you advice on how to keep your boat in Bristol condition and get the most from your hours spent out on the water. For more great tips, see Smoother Sailing with Imtra ». The vast...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Santa Monica Mirror

Marina Del Rey All Set to Make the Season Bright: 59th Annual Holiday Boat Parade and Holiday Lights Display Returns in December

Throughout December, nightly 4-10 p.m. Marina Lights at Burton Chace Park – 13650 Mindanao Way. There’s nothing more festive than holiday lights wrapped around trees throughout 10-acre Burton Chace Park–one of the only parks in Los Angeles that is surrounded by water on three sides! The spectacular display of sparkling lights and decor will take place every night from December 1st through New Year’s Eve. Enjoy a seaside stroll under the holiday lights. Bring a hot cup of cocoa or pick up food from nearby restaurants. mdrholidays.com.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

Winterfest Boat Parade Makes Waves

After a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic, the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade makes its return this December 11, promising a dynamic program and new surprises. In honor of the “Best Show on H2O” and its fiftieth anniversary, FLI caught up with Lisa Scott Founds, who has helmed the organization for 25 years, to discuss her favorite moments and what to expect this year.
CARS
ABC10

Stockton's annual Delta Reflections Lighted Boat Parade: Here's what you need to know

STOCKTON, Calif. — A long held tradition will soon be making its return at the downtown Stockton waterfront. The annual Delta Reflections Lighted Boat Parade returns to Weber Point for 2021 on Dec. 4. The event comes via the Stockton Yacht Club, Roger Hahn and the boaters who make up the annual entries. Hahn picked up annual tradition after his mother Lynn, who ran it previously, passed away from a cancer battle. The boat parade is dedicated in honor of his mother.
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy