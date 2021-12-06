Boat #7 Parade of Lights

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some of South Florida's true holiday treasures are back this weekend so it's time for us to have fun and make some great memories. Watch hundreds of boats twinkling with Christmas lights, Santa Hats, and your favorite holiday decorations at The Marine Industries Association of 'Palm Beach County Holiday Boat Parade.' The parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 4. in North Palm Beach at 6 p.m. and travels up the Intracoastal to the grand finale at the Jupiter Lighthouse around 8 p.m. Along the route enjoy Zambelli traveling fireworks and Santa's helpers (a.k.a. the Marines) will be collecting new unwrapped toys benefiting Toys for Tots and Little Smiles. There are free viewing areas are available along the Intracoastal along bridges, golf courses, and then swanky VIP parties at your favorite restaurants like Lucky Shucks in Jupiter.

