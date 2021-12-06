ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Best duck call

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every duck hunter knows the excitement of seeing a flock overhead and finding the right method to bring them into landing near you. Duck calls are an important tool for every duck hunter to help encourage the flock closer to their...

West Central Tribune

Duck, duck and now it's time for geese

WATSON - With Minnesota’s duck season at end, those with a passion for waterfowl hunting still have nearly a month’s worth of goose hunting to go. There remain opportunities to target geese at what was once the state’s only show in town when it came to goose hunting, the Lac qui Parle refuge. The state maintains blinds surrounding the refuge, available to hunters on a first-come, first-served basis.
WYTV.com

Best PetSmart fish tank

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From small betta aquariums to large, multi-gallon models capable of housing groups of animals, Petsmart provides a range of fish tanks to satisfy any fish lover. With so many options to choose from, selecting the best tank for your needs can be challenging. Petsmart’s options include kits with everything you need to get started or to supplement your current collection.
trueachievements.com

Best price for theHunter: Call of the Wild™ - Medved-Taiga - Windows 10 on Win

Purchasing through these links may earn us a small commission. For more information, check out our affiliate policy. theHunter: Call of the Wild Silver Bundle offers the most immersive hunting experience ever created. Step into a beautiful open world teeming with life, and explore every inch of this 100-square mile (256 square kilometer) world in 4 unique reserves.
WYTV.com

Best kids ski helmet

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One activity your child can enjoy during winter is skiing. But it’s not enough to take your child outside to have a feel for this fun sport; you must also ensure they have adequate protection by wearing a ski helmet.
WYTV.com

Best rifle cleaning kit

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Avid hunters will know the importance of keeping their rifles in the best condition — even when it’s out of season. But if you are new to rifles or hunting, you might not know what you need or where to get it.
WYTV.com

Best sponge holder

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you don’t want your sponge to quickly get nasty from growth of mildew and bacteria, you need to dry it thoroughly between uses. This means you can’t just leave it lying down in a puddle of water on the counter. Instead, you should keep it in a dedicated sponge holder.
WYTV.com

Best ‘Bubble Guppies’ toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The “Bubble Guppies” first swam into our hearts in 2011, when they became a staple of the Nick Jr. lineup. Since then, these CGI cuties have helped teach kids about all sorts of topics and life lessons. You can invite these little merpeople into your home in the form of “Bubble Guppies” toys. From playsets to toy cars, plush dolls and bath toys, “Bubble Guppies” toys have many options. If you’re looking for a toy that is adorable and fun to play with, the Bubble Guppies Swim-sational School Bus is the top choice.
WYTV.com

Best pallet bed frame

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are looking for a chic bed frame that is versatile enough to blend into any decor, easy to assemble and incredibly affordable, consider picking up a pallet bed frame. While many options exist, the best pallet bed frames are made from solid wood, come with multiple stain options and are very durable.
WYTV.com

Best Step2 toy box

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Children grow up so fast, and the only thing that grows quicker than them is their toy collection. The amount of toys in your home can quickly become overwhelming, especially if you don’t have an efficient way to store them.
thevailvoice.com

Daffy Duck

Agreed, this seems like an awfully daffy title for an astronomy article. But there is method to the madness, and there is a story. During the late summer of 2019 there was a star party in southeast Arizona that featured a dark sky and five perfect back-to-back nights As I spent hour after hour hunting for comets, I came across the sprawling North America Nebula in the northern sky constellation of Cygnus the swan. But this time something different appeared. It was a strange structure, the outline of a dark nebula bordered by a slightly brighter cloud. The whole feature was rather subtle, so that sometimes it was there, and then it faded so that sometimes it wasn’t. I spent some time trying to determine a name for it.
WYTV.com

Best Vybe massage gun

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Vybe produces some of the best quality massage guns on the market, used by athletes and active people alike. The versatility all Vybe models carry can help you target not just muscles, but tendons, tissue and more. Visiting a massage therapist can be highly beneficial for the body, but it can be time consuming and expensive. If you’re looking for a Vybe massage gun that has some of the most intense levels and is extremely light, the Vybe Pro is the top choice.
WYTV.com

Best paperweight for your desk

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Paperweights are designed to hold down stationery items on desks. These items can also be used to magnify words and hold other desk items. Paperweights that are small and compact are of best use in the office or any setting where productivity is taking place in an organized system. Despite the name, these items can be used to hold down more than just paper. Before purchasing paperweights for your desk, consider the purpose of the item, what it is made from and how stable it is when it is placed on the desk.
WYTV.com

Best Bissell steam mop

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For those with pets or children, steam mops are one of the most effective tools in the house for keeping floors clean and mess free. Unlike traditional mops that simply push dirt around your floor, steam mops use heated water and special brushes to break up and remove stubborn debris and sticky grime. Bissell, a reputable manufacturer of home cleaning appliances, provides a wide selection of steam mops suited to any situation.
popville.com

“Duck Duck Goose Opens in Dupont Tonight”

Ed. Note: This is the old Vintage 78 (and formerly Scion) space. “Chef Ashish Alfred, known and celebrated for his Duck Duck Goose restaurants in Bethesda and Baltimore, announces the opening of Duck Duck Goose DC at 2100 P Street, NW in Dupont Circle on Wednesday, December 8. The newest...
WYTV.com

Best pink puff-sleeve top

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The contemporary fashion world has broken its own rules, and color trends are no longer bound by the seasons. A pink puff-sleeve top is stylish when paired with a summer mini skirt or layered under a billowing fall coat. Every shade of pink, from pale champagne to shocking fuschia, can brighten your wardrobe and bring a flicker of radiance to the grayness of winter.
WYTV.com

Best patchwork quilt

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Patchwork quilts are a great way to add character and a sense of nostalgia to your bedroom or guestroom. And while the patchwork quilts of yesteryear were simply a way to make use of fabric scraps, today the popular style is echoed in a number of functional modern blankets. Depending on your color and design preferences, different patchwork quilts may work better for your space, though there are some features that set quality quilts apart from mediocre ones.
WYTV.com

Best reading guide strips and pages

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Reading guide strips and pages are used to draw a reader’s attention to one line of text at a time so the text is better understood. These learning tools work to benefit those who have attention deficit disorders, dyslexia and other issues when reading. If you have trouble focusing and building quality reading habits due to distraction from multiple lines of text, reading strips may help you curb these problems. Before purchasing reading guide strips and pages, consider how many strips come in a set, their ability to completely block other sentences and their color.
WYTV.com

Best Christmas memorial ornament

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The passing of a loved one brings unspeakable pain. In these moments, finding a way to remember and honor them is the ideal solution to solidify their memory. Christmas memorial ornaments can help to keep our late loved ones in our lives, in our memories and send messages of hope for the future.
WYTV.com

Best unique shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Perhaps you plan to knock out a wall and create a gloriously modern walk-in shower. Perhaps your current budget is $75. A unique shower curtain can freshen up your space while you save up for bigger changes. It can make you like your existing bathroom again for a relatively small price. The Lark Manor Fordingbridge Striped Single Shower Curtain is a great option that is customizable for something uniquely yours. Your monogrammed initials will personalize your space and even dress it up a bit.
WYTV.com

Best pink dress

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you want to make a statement or prefer something understated, a pink dress can find a home in any wardrobe. However, finding the right pink dress isn’t always easy, with many options available. Learning more about pink dresses...
