The Omicron variant may only have been recently discovered, but it's already pressing scientists to search for answers on how much of a threat it could be. Many health experts fear that the latest viral offshoot might be more transmissible than the currently dominant Delta variant, while others are concerned that it could make current vaccines significantly less effective. But now, the breakneck pace of research is beginning to provide some answers about Omicron, including how your antibodies might react to the variant if you received the Pfizer vaccine.

HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO