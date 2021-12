The Vanderbilt Commodores landed their 20th commitment Wednesday evening. Three-star cornerback Truedell Berry (Baytown, Texas) committed to the Commodores over offers from Marshall and Colorado State, among others. The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete is ranked as the nation’s No. 56 overall athlete and the state of Texas’ No. 112 overall prospect. He plays both cornerback and wide receiver in high school, but Vanderbilt will likely keep him at cornerback.

