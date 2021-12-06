ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boat #9 Parade of Lights Lake Havasu

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis boat #9 high-resolution photo can be purchased and downloaded...

UpNorthLive.com

Glen Lake Christmas tree boat prepares to launch

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --A Glen Arbor community Christmas tradition is preparing to set sail. Every Christmas season, Frank Siepker launches a boat on to Glen Lake. Secured to this boat is a lighted Christmas tree. The lights are powered by solar panels and kept on a timer. Siepker says...
GLEN ARBOR, MI
WOKV

Jacksonville Lights Up the St. Johns River With Its Annual Light Boat Parade on Saturday

Jacksonville — The City of Jacksonville will light up the St. Johns River with the annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade on Saturday, November 27, at 6 p.m. Beginning the Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel, vessels of all shapes and sizes adorned with Christmas lights will parade along the Northbank Riverwalk to the Fuller Warren Bridge then cross to the Southbank Riverwalk to end at the Duval County School Board building.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
stardem.com

Lighted Boat Parade sets sail in St. Michael's harbor

ST. MICHAEL’S — Join the town of St. Michael’s to present the Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday night, December 11, at 6pm, around St. Michaels Harbor. Last year there were 22 entrants that wowed us with their creativity and decorating skills. To enter a boat in the parade see https://bit.ly/32UNZGm.
yoursun.com

Over 40 boats expected in Saturday's parade

VENICE — Boats decked out in festive lights will be making their way down the Intracoastal Waterway this Saturday for the annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade. The boat parade exceeded its goal of 40 participants this year, which might make it the biggest Christmas boat parade in Venice yet. Starting...
selmasun.com

Rockin’ on the River boat parade slated for this weekend

The 2021 Rockin’ on the River boat parade to take place on the Alabama River is slated for Sunday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. An informational meeting will be held tonight at the Sandbar at 6 p.m. to discuss the plans and schedules for the event. Those who are interested...
culturemap.com

City of Grapevine presents Twinkle Light Boat Parade

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Twinkle Light Boat Parade is a lighted boat parade filled with boats decorated for the holidays. It starts at Twin Coves Marina and picks up entries at each marina, Scott’s Landing and Silver Lake, as it circles the lake.
GRAPEVINE, TX
ocala-news.com

Christmas boat parade sails onto Lake Weir this weekend

A festive boat parade is returning to Lake Weir this weekend. The Lake Weir Yacht Club is hosting its 10th Annual Christmas Boat Parade at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4 at Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area (13275 SE 115th Avenue in Ocklawaha). Parade participants are encouraged to get...
OCKLAWAHA, FL
101corpuschristi.com

ILLUMINATED BOAT PARADE SPREADS CHEER DEC. 4

From downtown, watch a wide array of boats light up the bay starting at 6 p.m. Boaters are competing for the most festive vessel; awards later at the yacht club. Enjoy Corpus Christi dining and more afterward.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
boatingmag.com

Boat Parade Safety

Whether you’re a spectator or a participant, nighttime boat parades featuring festive lights and creative boat and yacht displays can be one of the most fun and memorable traditions of the entire holiday season. From San Francisco’s famous Fisherman’s Wharf Holiday Lights & Sights Boat Parade to the Fort Lauderdale, Florida Winterfest Boat Parade, scores of cities and towns across the country light up the skies with dazzling Christmas-themed, floating showstoppers. Spectators only need conduct a simple internet search to find locally available parade sites and viewing times.
wxxv25.com

Christmas on the Water Boat Parade happening Saturday in Biloxi

It’s almost time for the Christmas on the Water Boat Parade in Biloxi. Boat owners are ready to light up the Mississippi Sound for this year’s Christmas on the Water. In Biloxi, at the Schooner Pier, you’ll see plenty of vessels dressed up in their best Christmas attire. Organizer Rusty David said, “Years ago, there was nothing going on in December. So, us boat owners needed to use our boats in December and have an opportunity to bring the family together and Christmas fell right in the middle of it.”
BILOXI, MS
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Snowfest, a boat parade and more

Snowfest is back in 2021, from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, with extended carnival hours 6-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. A "snowmazing" snowfall of 100 tons of the white stuff outside the center,...
EVERGLADES CITY, FL
yoursun.com

Venice Christmas Boat Parade

VENICE — Over 40 boats participated in the 2021 Venice Christmas Boat Parade on Saturday night. Here are some of the holiday-themed boats decked out in lights and Christmas inflatables.
gotowncrier.com

Boat Parade Will Return To Lake Wellington On Dec. 11

Holiday traditions in Florida are quite different when compared to snow-laden states. Instead of freezing pipes, we have freezing iguanas. We may not see the leaves change color, but we do have wonderful opportunities to celebrate in our own way. Each year, the Holiday Boat Parade around Lake Wellington brings seasonal cheer to the community in true Floridian style — out on the water.
myeverettnews.com

Lighted Boat Parade Caps Off Holiday On The Bay At Port Of Everett

My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
EVERETT, WA
KEPR

Lighted Boat Parade set to cruise down the Columbia River

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Get ready... the 2021 Christmas Lighted Boat Parade kicks off Friday, December 3rd!. You can gather on the shore of the Columbia River and watch the parade of 25 boats decorated with lights. The parade organizer, Larry Kuga, shares how you can let the boats know you're...
KENNEWICK, WA

