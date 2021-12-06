ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Boat #8 Parade of Lights Lake Havasu

riverscenemagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis boat #8 high-resolution photo can be purchased and downloaded...

riverscenemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
boatingmag.com

Boat Parade Safety

Whether you’re a spectator or a participant, nighttime boat parades featuring festive lights and creative boat and yacht displays can be one of the most fun and memorable traditions of the entire holiday season. From San Francisco’s famous Fisherman’s Wharf Holiday Lights & Sights Boat Parade to the Fort Lauderdale, Florida Winterfest Boat Parade, scores of cities and towns across the country light up the skies with dazzling Christmas-themed, floating showstoppers. Spectators only need conduct a simple internet search to find locally available parade sites and viewing times.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
culturemap.com

City of Grapevine presents Twinkle Light Boat Parade

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Twinkle Light Boat Parade is a lighted boat parade filled with boats decorated for the holidays. It starts at Twin Coves Marina and picks up entries at each marina, Scott’s Landing and Silver Lake, as it circles the lake.
GRAPEVINE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade Of Lights#Riverscene
stardem.com

Lighted Boat Parade sets sail in St. Michael's harbor

ST. MICHAEL’S — Join the town of St. Michael’s to present the Lighted Boat Parade on Saturday night, December 11, at 6pm, around St. Michaels Harbor. Last year there were 22 entrants that wowed us with their creativity and decorating skills. To enter a boat in the parade see https://bit.ly/32UNZGm.
CARS
yoursun.com

Over 40 boats expected in Saturday's parade

VENICE — Boats decked out in festive lights will be making their way down the Intracoastal Waterway this Saturday for the annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade. The boat parade exceeded its goal of 40 participants this year, which might make it the biggest Christmas boat parade in Venice yet. Starting...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
KEPR

Lighted Boat Parade set to cruise down the Columbia River

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Get ready... the 2021 Christmas Lighted Boat Parade kicks off Friday, December 3rd!. You can gather on the shore of the Columbia River and watch the parade of 25 boats decorated with lights. The parade organizer, Larry Kuga, shares how you can let the boats know you're...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
gotowncrier.com

Boat Parade Will Return To Lake Wellington On Dec. 11

Holiday traditions in Florida are quite different when compared to snow-laden states. Instead of freezing pipes, we have freezing iguanas. We may not see the leaves change color, but we do have wonderful opportunities to celebrate in our own way. Each year, the Holiday Boat Parade around Lake Wellington brings seasonal cheer to the community in true Floridian style — out on the water.
WELLINGTON, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Snowfest, a boat parade and more

Snowfest is back in 2021, from 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, with extended carnival hours 6-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2-10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. A "snowmazing" snowfall of 100 tons of the white stuff outside the center,...
EVERGLADES CITY, FL
myeverettnews.com

Lighted Boat Parade Caps Off Holiday On The Bay At Port Of Everett

My Everett News is a hyperlocal news website featuring breaking news and events in Everett, WA. We also cover City of Everett information and items of interest to those who live and work in Everett. It's written by Leland Dart a former Snohomish County based radio reporter born and raised in Everett.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lighted Boat Parade brings holiday cheer to Morro Bay

One of San Luis Obispo County’s favorite holiday events returned to Morro Bay on Saturday when the Lighted Boat Parade made its way along the waters of the Embarcadero. The parade featured a collection of colorful fishing, leisure and yachting boats lit up for the holiday season. It was a...
MORRO BAY, CA
henrico.us

Holiday Boat Parade

The parade begins at 3pm and travels down Osborne Turnpike from River Bend Estates to Osborne Boat Landing. Big Toy Parade is sponsored by the Battlefield Ruritan Club. Concessions for sale provided by the Battlefield Ruritan Club. Live Music. Santa Claus!. Activities for kids. Face Painting by Creative Faces by...
CELEBRATIONS
thatssotampa.com

Tampa’s largest lighted boat parade happening in December

Celebrate the holidays with a lighted boat parade in the city of Tampa. Winter Village is in full effect at Curtis Hixon Park, holiday classics are being streamed under the stars. Tampa’s largest lighted boat parade will happen the Saturday before Christmas, December 18, along the Hillsborough River in Downtown...
TAMPA, FL
Destin Log

Calling all boats to help light up harbor in annual boat parade

If you’re a last-minute planner for the holidays, don’t fret, there is still time to get that boat registered for the 35th annual Holiday on the Harbor Lighted Boat Parade, set to sail at 6 p.m. Sunday on Destin harbor. As of early Monday, nine boats had paid their registration...
DESTIN, FL
ocracokeobserver.com

One-boat boat parade, holiday market launch holiday season on Ocracoke

When high winds forced the postponement of the Holiday Boat Parade from Friday to Saturday, several boaters who had said they would join in weren’t there. As dusk turned to dark, the only lighted boat was the Windfall II, but it was at dock since Capt. Rob Temple was away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy