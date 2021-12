The Texas Tech Red Raiders are getting back Zach Kittley as their offensive coordinator, and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes couldn’t be more hyped up about it. Kittley is returning to Texas Tech after his brief stint at Western Kentucky where he led the team to the no. 1 rank in passing and second in total offense. He was with the Red Raiders from 2013 to 2017 and was a graduate assistant in his latter years with the team, during which he helped coach Mahomes.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO