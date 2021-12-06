IMG Acquires Mutua Madrid Open Tennis Tournament And 109-Year-Old Golf Event

Endeavor-owned IMG has acquired the presenter of the Mutua Madrid Open , a notable clay-court tennis tournament, as well as the 109-year-old Acciona Open de España golf tournament.

In an announcement, IMG said it has set a deal with Super Slam Ltd. and its affiliates the acquire the tournaments. Approval from regulators and the men’s and women’s pro tennis tours is expected by the first quarter of 2022. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The tennis tournament is one of nine ATP Masters 1000 and four WTA 1000 mandatory events. IMG already owns the Miami Open and other ATP and WTA events and also reps a number of tennis players along with a roster of other athletes.

As a result of the acquisition, Madrid Trophy Promotion, the Spanish entity that operates the tournament, will become part of IMG. MTP CEO and tournament director Gerard Tsobanian will become SVP of tennis events for IMG, whose tennis events division is run by Gavin Forbes.

The 20 th anniversary edition of the Madrid event is slated to start next April. Because of its mid-spring timing, the tournament draws a cross-section of top players en route to the French Open, a major tournament played a few weeks later outside Paris. Past winners in Madrid have included Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Petra Kvitová and Novak Djokovic.

“The Mutua Madrid Open will be a strong addition to our global events portfolio and tennis business, which will now boast two of the three mandatory combined events on both tours,” said Sam Zussman, Co-President of Media and Events, IMG. “We’re looking forward to leveraging Endeavor’s broader network to further enhance the fan experience and add value across production, media, brand partnerships, retail, and hospitality, just as we’ve done with the Miami Open.”

The Acciona Open golf tournament, founded in 1912, is a stop on the European Tour. It is usually held in October at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and is broadcast to more than 120 countries.