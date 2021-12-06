ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Holiday events, tree lighting set for Ottawa Park

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EEdf9_0dFVuEsk00

Toledo's 7th annual Ottawa Park holiday tree lighting event is planned for Sunday outside the ice rink, organizers announced.

Events run are scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony scheduled to occur about 7 p.m., the park board said on its website.

"There'll be hot chocolate, food trucks, Christmas caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides, open skating, entertainment, and much more and Santa will be there," the announcement stated.

Coronavirus restrictions in place include mask-wearing inside the ice rink, organizers added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Children's Wonderland event heading to Tam-O-Shanter

The Children’s Wonderland opens Friday and runs through Dec. 24 at Sylvania’s Tam-O-Shanter facility, the Sylvania Recreation District announced. "As always, dozens of classic exhibits will be on display, train rides will be available, and there will be plenty of opportunities to take pictures with Santa," the district said on its website.
SYLVANIA, OH
The Blade

Toledo Botanical Garden heralds in the holidays with art sale

Walking through the double front doors of the Crosby Conference Center, holiday shoppers were immediately engulfed in a kaleidoscope of rich scents. Arranged in neat rows, packets of one-of-a-kind herbal teas could be found among handmade lavender wands and cat-nip pillows on tables arranged by the Maumee Valley Herb Society, an educational organization whose members manage an expansive collection of fresh herbs in the northeast corner of the Toledo Botanical Garden.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

I-75 work to close outbound A.W. Trail at night

The outbound Anthony Wayne Trail will be closed on weeknights this week and next for overhead work at I-75, the Ohio Department of Transportation said. From 9 p.m. Monday through Friday evenings until 6 a.m. the next day, crews will be removing wooden platforms from beneath the finished portion of new bridges that carry I-75 over the Trail.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
The Blade

The Basement is just the latest hotspot for the area's pinball enthusiasts

Steve Wherry is beating everyone. As The Basement's bartender he's dividing his attention between participating in the pinball tournament and serving fries and drinks to its 10 other participants, but he's still undefeated and on top. Only an hour of the tournament's estimated four has elapsed, however, so there's still plenty of time to lose his throne.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
698K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy