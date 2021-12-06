Holiday events, tree lighting set for Ottawa Park
Toledo's 7th annual Ottawa Park holiday tree lighting event is planned for Sunday outside the ice rink, organizers announced.
Events run are scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony scheduled to occur about 7 p.m., the park board said on its website.
"There'll be hot chocolate, food trucks, Christmas caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides, open skating, entertainment, and much more and Santa will be there," the announcement stated.
Coronavirus restrictions in place include mask-wearing inside the ice rink, organizers added.
