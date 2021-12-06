ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

CBP restarts ‘Remain in Mexico’ program Monday in El Paso

By Julian Resendiz
 2 days ago

Federal authorities in El Paso today will begin registering asylum-seekers and returning them to Mexico as the Migrant Protection Protocols program re-starts.

Gov. Abbott issues statement on workplace vaccine mandates after Texas Workforce Commission letter

AUSTIN, Texas (KARM/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Dec. 8, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement about his Executive Order GA-40, which prevents employers from imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates on employees with certain exemptions. The statement came after the Texas Workforce Commission sent a letter to Texas employers in order to clarify the state law. TWC […]
Amarillo area reports 348 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths, 169 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 348 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall Counties, three deaths, and 169 recoveries Wednesday afternoon. Potter County reported 147 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths, and 68 recoveries. Randall County reported 201 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 101 recoveries. The Area Hospitalization […]
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott thanks Tennesee Governor for help at Texas-Mexico border

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that Abbott is thanking Tennessee Governor Bill Lee after his recent announcement that the Tennessee Guard will deploy an additional 50 members to the Texas-Mexico border early next year. According to a news release from Lee’s office, Lee authorized additional […]
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

