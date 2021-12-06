Daily statistical milestones: Rudy Gobert moves past Dale Davis and more
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Rudy Gobert No. 54 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Dale Davis with 1,272 blocks. He’s now 7 away from Shawn Kemp
Kevin Love No. 54 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mike Dunleavy Jr with 1,304 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Allan Houston
Mike Conley No. 74 in steals now
Moved ahead of Alvan Adams and Vlade Divac with 1,292 steals. He’s now 2 away from Latrell Sprewell
Rudy Gay No. 96 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Randy Foye, Latrell Sprewell and Robert Covington with 1,105 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Bojan Bogdanovic
Ricky Rubio No. 101 in steals now
Moved ahead of Jamal Crawford with 1,180 steals. He’s now 2 away from Jrue Holiday
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 118 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Channing Frye and Marvin Williams with 1,051 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jeff Green
Rudy Gobert No. 147 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Mike Gminski with 6,488 rebounds. He’s now 20 away from Willie Naulls
Jordan Clarkson No. 148 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Damon Jones and Anthony Peeler with 942 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Michael Adams
Rudy Gay No. 187 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Tristan Thompson with 5,924 rebounds. He’s now 16 away from Vern Mikkelsen
Donovan Mitchell No. 196 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Shawn Marion and Martell Webster with 794 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Robert Horry
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA Math @NBA_Math Current RPR ROY Predictor standings, determined by team success and our Rolling Player Ratings:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.47
2. Evan Mobley: 6.15
3. Chris Duarte: 2.74
4. Franz Wagner: 2.56
5. Cade Cunningham: 2.33
6. Davion Mitchell: 1.46
7. Josh Giddey: 1.42
8. Alperen Sengun: 1.07 pic.twitter.com/p9AW3Idjj0 – 11:15 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA New article with seven NBA observations: a weird James Harden midrange stat, Deni Avdija’s elite D, Desmond Bane’s complete shooting package, Domantas Sabonis’ whack role, Davion Mitchell progress report, Cavs three-big lineup, and who’s running Portland? theringer.com/nba/2021/12/6/… – 11:00 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA NBA’s best from December 5:
– B. Ingram: 40 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast
– D. Mitchell: 35 pts, 6 ast, +10
– Mil. Bridges: 32 pts, 4 reb, 11-15 fg
– J. Collins: 31 pts, 12 reb, 4 ast
– P. Siakam: 31 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast
– K. Oubre Jr: 28 pts, 3 reb, 11-17 fg
– R. Gobert: 6 pts, 20 reb, 5 blk – 10:24 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando Rubio: Even though we’re young, we never give up sportando.basketball/en/rubio-even-… – 9:03 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz Despite just six points on six shots Sunday vs. the Cavs, Rudy Gobert had his fingerprints all over the Jazz’s win. And yet, his emphatic dunk at the end — Utah’s final points — was just his latest reminder that he can be an offensive weapon too. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 8:58 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon Ricky Rubio was upset when he was traded to the Cavs. The Warriors were hoping he’d negotiate a quick buyout. Instead, he bought into Cleveland, and is at the center of a budding renaissance. W/ @Kelsey Russo @The Athletic theathletic.com/3000148/2021/1… – 8:53 AM
Comments / 0