Daily statistical milestones: Rudy Gobert moves past Dale Davis and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Rudy Gobert No. 54 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Dale Davis with 1,272 blocks. He’s now 7 away from Shawn Kemp

Kevin Love No. 54 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Mike Dunleavy Jr with 1,304 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Allan Houston

Mike Conley No. 74 in steals now

Moved ahead of Alvan Adams and Vlade Divac with 1,292 steals. He’s now 2 away from Latrell Sprewell

Rudy Gay No. 96 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Randy Foye, Latrell Sprewell and Robert Covington with 1,105 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Bojan Bogdanovic

Ricky Rubio No. 101 in steals now

Moved ahead of Jamal Crawford with 1,180 steals. He’s now 2 away from Jrue Holiday

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 118 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Channing Frye and Marvin Williams with 1,051 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Jeff Green

Rudy Gobert No. 147 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Mike Gminski with 6,488 rebounds. He’s now 20 away from Willie Naulls

Jordan Clarkson No. 148 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Damon Jones and Anthony Peeler with 942 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Michael Adams

Rudy Gay No. 187 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Tristan Thompson with 5,924 rebounds. He’s now 16 away from Vern Mikkelsen

Donovan Mitchell No. 196 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Shawn Marion and Martell Webster with 794 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Robert Horry

