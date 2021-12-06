ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Remain In Mexico Policy Returns

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration is relaunching a controversial Trump-era immigration program this week due to a court order. It forces...

Mike Duffy
2d ago

And could not come fast enough! Thank you President Trump for following the law. And thank you Supreme Court for standing up for law enforcement of the immigration policy.

Mardi Gras
1d ago

Give them a choice. Wait in Mexico or go home. Any who want to go home load up a cargo plane and back they go. They don't need passenger flights, cargo plane are fine for the flight home.

All Right
2d ago

BUT..... BUT ..... BUT...... ORANGE MAN BAD....... baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha baahahahaha

epbusinessjournal.com

Biden Reinstates the ‘Remain in Mexico’ Program: What You Need to Know

Following months of negotiations with Mexico, the Biden administration announced that it would reinstate the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (informally known as the “Remain in Mexico” program) on Monday, after a Texas court in August ordered it to reinstate the program. Although the new version of MPP will make some positive changes, the Biden administration chose to expand MPP to Haitian nationals and other individuals who were not subject to MPP under Trump.
Shore News Network

Nearly 10,000 Illegal Immigrants Have Evaded Arrest At The Border Since October: REPORT

Over 9,500 illegal immigrants have evaded arrest and entered the country in one part of the southern border since Oct. 1, Fox News reported. The Rio Grande Valley sector of the border in Texas also had 100,000 illegal encounters since the beginning of Oct., a 163% increase since the same time frame in 2020, an anonymous Department of Homeland Security (DHS) source told Fox News.
Reuters

U.S. sends first migrants to Mexico in reboot of Trump-era policy

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The United States has returned the first two migrants to Mexico since restarting a Trump-era program to remove asylum seekers from U.S. soil, officials said Wednesday, as the Biden administration grapples with pressure to curb immigration. The United States and Mexico last week...
New York Post

Biden’s resistance to Remain in Mexico shows his contempt for the law, American people

The Supreme Court ordered the Biden administration to reinstate President Donald Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy, which forced migrants to wait across the border while seeking asylum in the United States, on Aug. 24. After four months of purposeful delay, the administration says it will restart this desperately needed program this week. It’s a start, but not nearly enough.
MSNBC

‘It’s been absolutely devastating’: Controversial ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is reinstated

After the Biden Administration attempted to end the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy, it now has to reinstate it to comply with a federal court order. The Biden administration has highlighted changes to the policy, including improved access to legal representatives and expanding the eligibility of who can be sent to Mexico to include anyone from the Western Hemisphere. Immigration attorney Taylor Levy and staff writer for The Atlantic, Caitlin Dickerson, join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the optics of the expansion and the effect the program is having on asylum seekers.Dec. 5, 2021.
texomashomepage.com

Asylum-seekers to be sent from 7 Southwest border crossings to wait in Mexico

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Migrant advocates in South Texas were scrambling Thursday to make plans to help asylum-seekers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Mexican officials announced will be sent south of the border and forced to remain in Mexico starting next week. In a DHS memo...
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
The Associated Press

US will resume policy for asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has struck an agreement with Mexico to next week reinstate a Trump-era border policy that forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, U.S. officials said Thursday. Revival of the “Remain in Mexico” policy comes under a court order...
