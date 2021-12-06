Remain In Mexico Policy Returns

After the Biden Administration attempted to end the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy, it now has to reinstate it to comply with a federal court order. The Biden administration has highlighted changes to the policy, including improved access to legal representatives and expanding the eligibility of who can be sent to Mexico to include anyone from the Western Hemisphere. Immigration attorney Taylor Levy and staff writer for The Atlantic, Caitlin Dickerson, join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the optics of the expansion and the effect the program is having on asylum seekers.Dec. 5, 2021.

