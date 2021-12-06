ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Homes cut off by Storm Arwen to be reconnected by tomorrow, PM says

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TP6VW_0dFVsog200

Homes still without power following Storm Arwen will be reconnected “by tomorrow at the latest”, the Prime Minister has said.

Boris Johnson said he spoke to the chief executive of Northern Powergrid on Monday, and that he had been told of the new target.

But a deadline set on Wednesday last week had already been missed as MPs heard there was something “seriously wrong” at the supplier.

On Wednesday, Downing Street said properties affected by the power cuts caused by Storm Arwen should have supply restored “by the end of the week”, but more than 1,000 remained cut off on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the energy minister, Greg Hands, said it was “completely unacceptable” that around 1,600 households were still without power.

Following a call with the boss of Northern Powergrid, Phil Jones, Mr Johnson said he “was assured they (affected properties) would be reconnected tomorrow at the latest”.

He said on Twitter: “I also asked for assurances that the energy supply companies were putting in place measures to limit any potential further disruption to households as a result of Storm Barra.”

Mr Hands responded to an urgent question in the Commons on the power outages that have affected some residents in the north-east for 10 days, while Storm Barra threatens to cause more chaos on Tuesday.

Labour has also accused the Government of treating people in Scotland and the north of England as “second-class citizens”.

Mr Hands, who is also the Conservative MP for Chelsea and Fulham, said: “I’m glad to say that 99.8% of those affected by the storm have had their power supply restored so far.

“But this is not good enough, it is completely unacceptable that around 1,600 were still in this position as of this morning, but the situation is improving each hour.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F79bz_0dFVsog200
Soldiers from the Royal Lancers knocking door to door in Eggleston, County Durham, to gather information after thousands of people were left without power after Storm Arwen wreaked havoc across much of the UK (PA Media/MoD). (PA Media)

He added: “I have been assured by the network operators that all efforts are focused on having power restored to those households (still without power) in the next day.”

Labour’s Kevan Jones, who brought the urgent question, said: “There is something seriously wrong with Northern Powergrid, not with the engineers and individuals who are out restoring power, but with the management and senior management of that company.”

Quoting a Conservative councillor from northern England, the shadow climate change minister, Ed Miliband, said: “‘If this happened in London or in the south-east everything would have got thrown at it’. They are his words. Aren’t people in the north entitled to think he is right? They have been treated as second-class citizens.”

Mr Miliband, MP for Doncaster North, added that the Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, was “available for a photo opportunity” at the weekend as he visited areas affected by the storm, but had allowed Mr Hands, one of his ministers, to face questions about the power cuts in the Commons.

Residents in the north-east of England have spoken of losing hope and feeling “fed up and angry” as they face an 11th night without power.

Stewart Sexton, 57, who lives in Alnwick, Northumberland, with his partner, said Northern Powergrid had promised their power would be restored within 24 hours every day since it was cut off on November 26.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKUNR_0dFVsog200
Damage from Storm Arwen in Northumberland, one of the regions where residents are facing their eleventh night without power (National Trust/PA). (PA Media)

He told the PA news agency: “It’s exhausting, it’s wearing us down, and it’s a constant worry. Every day seems to bring a new problem.

“On day nine there was torrential rain and our village started to flood. That was mainly because of the storm debris.

“What happened was that then flooded our village water works – it flooded our sewage system. Our neighbour couldn’t use his toilet without it flooding.

“I had to clear standing water from the road, which got my clothes wet, and then return to a house without heating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSnEW_0dFVsog200
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

“From my window I can see a snapped telegraph pole and cables lying on the ground.

“The weather forecast is dreadful. We have not got any hope at all. It’s awful, it’s the futility of it.”

Mr Sexton said he had been showering using water heated on a wood-burning stove in his living room, and by travelling 12 miles to his sister’s home.

He said his village had had little support, with no sign of reinforcements from the Army, fire service or council, and their main form of sustenance had been from a van providing free fish and chips at sporadic times over the weekend.

Northern Powergrid has handed out survival packs consisting of a small blanket, hot-water bottle, mug, pair of socks, glove and hat – but “no logs, candles or batteries”, he added.

Another Alnwick resident, Anna Elson, 49, also said she was travelling to a family member’s house with her 13-year-old son for a hot meal and a shower.

She told the PA news agency that both she and her son suffered from rheumatoid arthritis, a condition worsened by the cold.

Ms Elson said: “The village was left to cope on its own for too long, there are a few medically vulnerable residents here, including me.

“No phone signal doesn’t help and makes us feel more vulnerable. Help has started to come but people feel it should have been a lot sooner.

“Friends have offered help and the village has come together,” she added.

“But we are fed up and angry at the lack of response we have had.”

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said power had been restored to all 135,000 of its affected customers by Sunday.

Storm Barra will hit on Tuesday, the Met Office has warned.

While the west of Ireland will receive the worst of the storm, yellow wind weather warnings are in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Yellow snow warnings are also in place in southern and western Scotland.

The Met Office has warned that gale-force winds of 45-50mph on Tuesday could make it more difficult for engineers to reconnect homes, but spokesman Stephen Dixon said that winds would “gradually weaken” as they move east and should have petered out by Thursday.

Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng visited the north-east on Sunday to see the damage done by the storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49cxNs_0dFVsog200
Thousands of people have been without power for more than a week following Storm Arwen (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

During a visit to a Northern Powergrid call centre in Penshaw, near Sunderland, Mr Kwarteng told the PA news agency he believed the power grid system could be made “a lot more resilient”.

“We will have a review, we will see if the distributor companies have enough infrastructure, we may even have enforcement action if necessary,” he added.

The long delays have prompted energy regulator Ofgem to warn it will take enforcement action against network companies that failed to restore power to customers quickly enough.

It has also agreed with firms to lift the £700 cap on compensation that could be offered to those stuck without power.

The change will allow those affected to claim £70 for each 12-hour period they have no electricity, after an initial £70 for the first 48 hours of any cut.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Storm Barra causes more chaos in the wake of Storm Arwen

The UK was pounded by strong wind and heavy rain overnight as Storm Barra swept through from the west, felling trees and leaving some areas without power. Counties in the south-west of England and in Wales remain under a yellow weather warning until 6pm on Wednesday, meaning residents face delays to transport and the risk of power outages.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Around 1,000 properties without power after Storm Barra

Around 1,000 properties remain without power after Storm Barra swept across the country. The latest power cuts come just days after the final homes were reconnected following Storm Arwen, which had caused “catastrophic damage” to electricity networks mainly in the north east of Scotland affecting 135,000 properties. The...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Arwen: Power restored to all homes after 12 days

The remaining homes and businesses without power in the north-east of England have had supplies restored, 12 days after Storm Arwen. Northern Powergrid said electricity was now back on in all 240,000 properties affected by damage caused by the "worst storm in over 20 years". There were concerns Storm Barra...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Greg Hands
Person
Ed Miliband
The Independent

Lights back on for thousands as supplier restores power after Storm Barra

Householders across Scotland who had their electricity supplies disrupted by Storm Barra can now turn the lights back on after power was restored.Around 1,000 customers were still off the grid on Wednesday morning because of disruption caused by the second winter storm of the season, supplier Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said.But the network has now confirmed that supplies to all of its customers in the north of Scotland had been restored just before 7pm.John Swinney Deputy First Minister, had told MSPs in Holyrood on Wednesday that he acknowledged the “inconvenience and hardship” caused for those affected – some...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Storm Arwen power cuts ‘made worse by wind from unusual direction’

Paul McGimpsey, from the Energy Networks Association, said trees fell differently because the wind had come from the north-east. Recent power cuts during Storm Arwen were partly exacerbated by the wind hitting from the wrong direction, a representative of the trade body for energy networks has said. Paul McGimpsey, director...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Storm Arwen power cut allowed family to ‘connect in a meaningful way’

A family left without electricity for more than a week have said the power cut has helped them to “connect in a meaningful way”. John Shahabeddin, from Catcleugh, Northumberland, said his wife and young children became “more creative” with their time after they lost access to electricity and water on November 26, after being hit by Storm Arwen – which left around 240,000 homes without power.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Chips#Arwen#Reconnected#Infrastructure#Uk#Northern Powergrid#Downing Street#Twitter#Labour#Conservative#Fulham
The Independent

Storm Barra: Severe weather warnings in place as UK braced for 80mph winds

The UK is braced for 80mph winds and heavy showers on Tuesday as Storm Barra makes landfall less than two weeks after Storm Arwen caused significant damage to parts of the country.The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for swathes of the UK, including Northern Ireland, which is set to be battered by wind and rain before the low-pressure front sweeps into Great Britain.The national weather service said there is a “small chance” or risk to life due to “large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties". Three people died in the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Barra leaves trail of debris in its wake

Weather warnings remain in place for parts of Ireland as Storm Barra begins to subside. The storm caused damage across the island over the course of Tuesday and into Wednesday, with thousands of homes still without electricity. While Wednesday afternoon was calmer in many parts of the country, high winds...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Storm Barra news – live: Snow, rain and 80mph winds to batter UK amid ‘risk to life’ warning

Storm Barra will hit the UK and Ireland with strong winds, heavy rain and snow expected to cause more chaos less than two weeks after Storm Arwen.Weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind have been issued by the Met Office as the storm arrives on Tuesday morning.The national weather service said there is a “small chance” or risk to life due to “large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”. Three people died in the UK during Storm Arwen after being hit by falling trees.While the west of Ireland will receive the worst of the storm, yellow wind warnings are in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland with travel disruptions likely. There are also fears of power cuts and damage to buildings. Read More Storm Barra: Severe weather warnings in place as UK braced for 80mph windsThousands still without heating and hot water as UK braces for Storm BarraIreland braces itself for Storm Barra as significant disruption expected
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Storm Barra forces schools to shut as gusts reach 68mph

Parts of Scotland are on alert as high winds and snow start to batter the country as Storm Barra sweeps across the UK. The storm has already brought snow, with people in South Lanarkshire seen clearing their driveways, and high winds have caused disruption on roads as they bring down trees.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Relief as electricity restored after 10 days following Storm Arwen

People have described their relief after they were finally reconnected after 10 days without electricity following Storm Arwen Northern Powergrid is in its “last push” to restore electricity in areas of the country after it was cut off by the storm which battered the country during the last days of November.The same homes are now being hit by Storm Barra which, although not expected to be as severe as Storm Arwen, has already made itself felt across the UK and Ireland, with gusty winds battering communities.The Met Office said it is likely that Barra will not be as bad as...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Storm Barra Pounds United Kingdom, Ireland With Winds, Rain and Snow (PHOTOS)

A powerful storm system battered the United Kingdom and Ireland with strong winds that knocked out power to thousands, and dumped heavy rain and snow in some areas. Storm Barra, as named by meteorological agencies in Europe, underwent bombogenesis as it closed in on the Irish coastline. It triggered flooding and power outages that forced schools to close, and several school districts will remain closed into Wednesday, according to the Irish Times.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Arwen: Power-cut compensation may take three months, says minister

Hundreds of thousands of people hit by power cuts caused by Storm Arwen may have to wait up to three months for compensation, the government has said. Northern Powergrid said 1,000 customers were still without power on Monday after winds knocked out 240,000 homes and caused major damage on 26 November.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy