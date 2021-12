It’s beginning to reach crisis mode. Twenty games doesn’t sound like a lot when you’re talking about an 82-game season, but the Flyers season is already slipping away. After a decent start in which the Flyers won four of their first six games, and then won every other game over the next eight, things have turned grim during their current six-game losing streak. That was all it took to plummet from near the top of the Metropolitan Division to a distant seventh place in the standings.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO