Public Safety

Man found dead inside a trunk on Sanders Avenue

kgns.tv
 2 days ago

www.kgns.tv

UpNorthLive.com

White Cloud man arrested after woman found dead inside home

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Michigan man faces homicide charges after a woman was found dead. Newaygo County deputies were called to the 2500 block of South Fawn Avenue just before 9 p.m. Wednesday for a possible dead on arrival. When deputies got on the scene, they found a...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Man found shot inside vehicle in Stowe

This story will be updated. Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a vehicle in Stowe. About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police were notified of a “suspicious vehicle” near Spencer Alley and McCoy Road. First responders found the man inside the vehicle, and he was pronounced...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
riviera-maya-news.com

Man detained after woman found dead inside Cancun hotel

Cancun, Q.R. — A man has been taken into custody for the death of a woman in a Cancun hotel. On Saturday morning, a woman was found dead in a room on the fourth floor. The deceased female was found by hotel workers, who called emergency 911 reporting an unconscious woman. Police and paramedics responded to the call. When medical personnel arrived, they confirmed the woman had already died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
KATU.com

NE Portland Hwy closed as police investigate man found dead inside car

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside a crashed car early Sunday. The investigation has closed Northeast Portland Highway between Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 60th Avenue. According to police, officers received a report of a car that crashed into a power pole...
PORTLAND, OR
magnoliareporter.com

Man found dead on Fordyce street

The body of a man struck by gunfire was found early Sunday on a Fordyce city street near the intersection of South Charlotte and Brown. Trevaughn Walker, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after a Fordyce police officer discovered the body about 12:30 a.m. Local authorities contacted the Arkansas...
FORDYCE, AR
cbslocal.com

Man Charged With Murder After Missing Man Found Dead In Storage Unit

SONORA (CBS13) – A man was has been arrested for murder after deputies found the body of another man inside of a Tuolumne County storage unit. On October 7, 2021, detectives investigating a missing person case searched Purely Storage in Sonora and found the body of a deceased male inside the storage unit, according to a statement from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was identified as 76-year-old Craig Arthur Hale of Twain Harte.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KMOV

Man found dead in St. Charles apartment

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead in a St. Charles apartment Sunday. Officers found Anthony Sharp, 32, dead inside an apartment in the 3100 block of Remington Boulevard around 9:50 p.m. Authorities said a fire had apparently stopped burning at some point inside of the apartment prior to the discovery of Sharp’s body.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Dallas News

Police: Woman found dead inside Arlington apartment early Monday

A woman was found fatally shot early Monday inside an Arlington apartment after neighbors asked police to check on her because the door was ajar. Arlington officers found the woman with a gunshot wound about 4 a.m in 1600 block of Nandina Drive. The woman, who was not named by police, was pronounced dead by first responders.
ARLINGTON, TX

