Man found dead inside a trunk on Sanders Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS – The city of Indianapolis has broken its all-time homicide record as the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigates a fatal shooting on the city’s south side. Officers responded to an incomplete 911 call on Harlan Street just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. When they arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds. This is […]
A 71-year-old man was found dead lying face down on the second floor of his house in Hollis Monday night. Roland Eicher, of 196-04 Hillside Ave., was found dead by cops in his home office at around 9:50 p.m. with trauma to his face and head. According to reports, Eicher’s wife made the initial discovery and called 911.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Michigan man faces homicide charges after a woman was found dead. Newaygo County deputies were called to the 2500 block of South Fawn Avenue just before 9 p.m. Wednesday for a possible dead on arrival. When deputies got on the scene, they found a...
This story will be updated. Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside a vehicle in Stowe. About 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police were notified of a “suspicious vehicle” near Spencer Alley and McCoy Road. First responders found the man inside the vehicle, and he was pronounced...
Cancun, Q.R. — A man has been taken into custody for the death of a woman in a Cancun hotel. On Saturday morning, a woman was found dead in a room on the fourth floor. The deceased female was found by hotel workers, who called emergency 911 reporting an unconscious woman. Police and paramedics responded to the call. When medical personnel arrived, they confirmed the woman had already died.
HOUSTON — Houston police have identified a suspect accused of shooting a man to death inside a Kingwood apartment over the weekend. Tyler Binette, 27, is charged with murder. Police said they responded to a shooting call about 4 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex at 2727 Bens Branch Drive....
STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 20-year-old man was found shot dead in a vehicle in Stowe Township Saturday evening. Allegheny County 911 dispatch was notified of a suspicious vehicle around 7:22 p.m. at the intersection of Spencer Alley and McCoy Road. First responders on scene found a male victim shot...
LOWELL (CBS) — A woman in her 20s was found dead by police inside a Lowell residence on Friday with signs of apparent trauma. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police announced they are investigating the death as an apparent homicide. Lowell Police say there were called to Llewelyn...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the 12300 block of the I-10 Service Road. Police say that units responded to reports of a shooting around 5:57 p.m. Officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside of an apartment on the scene.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office announced a man who was found dead inside a residence over Thanksgiving weekend in San Jose has been ruled a homicide. On November 27, at around 10:38 a.m. San Jose Police officers responded to a call about a possible dead body in a residence […]
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside a crashed car early Sunday. The investigation has closed Northeast Portland Highway between Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 60th Avenue. According to police, officers received a report of a car that crashed into a power pole...
The body of a man struck by gunfire was found early Sunday on a Fordyce city street near the intersection of South Charlotte and Brown. Trevaughn Walker, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene after a Fordyce police officer discovered the body about 12:30 a.m. Local authorities contacted the Arkansas...
SONORA (CBS13) – A man was has been arrested for murder after deputies found the body of another man inside of a Tuolumne County storage unit. On October 7, 2021, detectives investigating a missing person case searched Purely Storage in Sonora and found the body of a deceased male inside the storage unit, according to a statement from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was identified as 76-year-old Craig Arthur Hale of Twain Harte.
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead in a St. Charles apartment Sunday. Officers found Anthony Sharp, 32, dead inside an apartment in the 3100 block of Remington Boulevard around 9:50 p.m. Authorities said a fire had apparently stopped burning at some point inside of the apartment prior to the discovery of Sharp’s body.
A man was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in east Birmingham, launching the city’s third homicide probe in less than eight hours. East Precinct officers were dispatched about 2:45 p.m. to a wreck in the 8700 block of Seventh Avenue north. That location is near the North East Lake and Zion City communities.
HICKORY, N.C. — A suspicious death investigation is underway in Catawba County after family members made a gruesome discovery inside an apartment in Hickory. Police said a 72-year-old man was found dead inside his apartment at Preston Ridge off Startown Road after last being seen on Thanksgiving. Investigators confirmed to...
A woman was found fatally shot early Monday inside an Arlington apartment after neighbors asked police to check on her because the door was ajar. Arlington officers found the woman with a gunshot wound about 4 a.m in 1600 block of Nandina Drive. The woman, who was not named by police, was pronounced dead by first responders.
