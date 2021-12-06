VISD COVID-19 updates and area COVID-19 vaccine tracker

VICTORIA, Texas—The number of active COVID-19 cases in VISD falls for students and staff.

As of last Thursday, VISD reports there are four COVID-19 current cases among students. That’s a drop of one student case in two weeks. There are 1,043 total student COVID-19 cases since VISD opened for the fall semester on August 18.

There is one COVID-19 current case among VISD staff. That’s a drop of one current staff case from two weeks ago. Since the VISD school year started, there have been 176 staff COVID-19 cases reported.

The Texas Department Of State Health Services has administered over 36.7 million COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s the latest state COVID-19 vaccine tracker for counties in the Victoria region.

69.5% of Texans have been vaccinated. 56.4% of Victoria County residents have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 50.4% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated. 60.3% of Calhoun County residents have received one dose, 53.3% of that county’s population is fully vaccinated. DeWitt County, 50.7% of the residents there have received one dose, 45.8% of its population is fully vaccinated.

In Lavaca County, 48.9% of its residents have received one dose, 44.9% fully vaccinated. Jackson County, 50.8% of its residents have received one dose, 45.3% of the population there fully vaccinated. Goliad County, 47.2% of its residents have received one dose, 42.3% of its population fully vaccinated.