Victoria, TX

VISD COVID-19 updates and area COVID-19 vaccine tracker

By Don Brubaker
 2 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas—The number of active COVID-19 cases in VISD falls for students and staff.

As of last Thursday, VISD reports there are four COVID-19 current cases among students. That’s a drop of one student case in two weeks. There are 1,043 total student COVID-19 cases since VISD opened for the fall semester on August 18.

There is one COVID-19 current case among VISD staff. That’s a drop of one current staff case from two weeks ago. Since the VISD school year started, there have been 176 staff COVID-19 cases reported.

The Texas Department Of State Health Services has administered over 36.7 million COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s the latest state COVID-19 vaccine tracker for counties in the Victoria region.

69.5% of Texans have been vaccinated. 56.4% of Victoria County residents have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 50.4% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated. 60.3% of Calhoun County residents have received one dose, 53.3% of that county’s population is fully vaccinated. DeWitt County, 50.7% of the residents there have received one dose, 45.8% of its population is fully vaccinated.

In Lavaca County, 48.9% of its residents have received one dose, 44.9% fully vaccinated. Jackson County, 50.8% of its residents have received one dose, 45.3% of the population there fully vaccinated. Goliad County, 47.2% of its residents have received one dose, 42.3% of its population fully vaccinated.

Victoria’s Chamber of Commerce Transportation conference hosts keynote speaker, Texas A&M’s Chancellor John Sharp

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Chamber of Commerce held a Transportation conference which started on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 8:30 a.m. and went on until 2:00 p.m. The keynote speaker this year was Texas A&M’s Chancellor John Sharp, who spoke after the lunch break for 12:30 p.m., providing more on his expertise.
VPD to host “Gingerbread on Main” this Saturday

Victoria, Texas – The library is handing out do it yourself gingerbread house assembly kits. You can pick one up this Saturday morning along the main street side of DeLeon Plaza. No need to get out of your vehicle, just drive up and someone will hand you a kit. it’s that easy!
State covid-19 cases, concerns are still over delta variant

VICTORIA, Texas – As of Friday night, Dec. 3, the Texas Health and Human Services reports at least 2,005 new confirmed covid-19 cases. There are now over 72,000 deaths due to covid-19 across the state. According to their numbers, there are least 3.5 Million confirmed cases in the state and hospitals have over 2,000 people checked in with covid-19. In addition, the state reports there are 579 available staffed ICU beds. Also, 4,015 active cases in Harris county.
Victoria County sees drastic decrease in Covid-19 cases over the last few months

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – In the past three months, Covid-19 daily new cases have dropped drastically in Victoria County. Victoria County Public Health Department Director David Gonzales provided an update. During September, there were 1,188 new cases in Victoria County. In October, VCPHD reported a total of 174 Covid-19 cases in the county, a drop of 1,014 cases in a month’s timeframe. During November, just 70 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Victoria County. This is a drop of over 100.
BREAKING: ‘Texas was included in an overall nationwide injunction order’

VICTORIA, Texas – On Nov. 4, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) released a new Interim Final Rule (IRF). The IRF required all staff to receive Covid-19 vaccinations at facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs. This rule also required Citizens Medical Center and other area hospitals and medical facilities to make sure staff becomes fully vaccinated for the virus by Jan. 4, 2022.
LA@VC students apply for college through ApplyTexas

VICTORIA, Texas – Students attending Liberty Academy Credit Recovery at Victoria College (LA@VC) have recently completed college applications through ApplyTexas. VC counselors provided hands-on assistance to the students throughout the application process. About 80% of students have finished their applications and were accepted. Victoria ISD looks forward to having 100%...
CDC confirms the first Omicron variant case in the United States, area hospitals prepare to combat the new threat.

VICTORIA, Texas  – On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the CDC confirmed the first omicron variant case in San Francisco, California. While regional hospitals are preparing for another fight against COVID-19, doctors and scientists around the world are continuing to research this new threat. Local health experts are advising everyone to continue practicing the same safety measure, since the start of the...
Meals on Wheels Victoria partners with H-E-B to deliver 1,000 meals to homebound individuals

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 17, Meals on Wheels Victoria will deliver 1,000 holiday meals to homebound individuals in Victoria and Cuero. H-E-B is sponsoring the meals as part of the chain’s Feast of Sharing. This is Meals on Wheels Victoria’s second year participating in this event. During last year’s surge, many community groups and individuals participated in delivering.
Governor Abbott serves meals to Operation Lone Star service members

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Governor Greg Abbott greeted and served meals to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and National Guard service members. Meals were served on the border over Thanksgiving for Operation Lone Star (OLS) in Del Rio and Edinburg. Governor Abbott also stopped by Delia’s to pick up tamales prior to his visit with service members in Edinburg.
Victoria native Kenneth Sexton announces run for county commissioner

Victoria Texas – According to a press release, Victoria native and businessman Kenneth Sexton announces that he is running for the precinct 4 Victoria county commissioner seat. Sexton founded and operates Long Branch Ranch Agricultural Services, which is a well known ranch construction company. As a Victoria native, along with...
Homelessness increases during the holidays

VICTORIA, Texas – While the holidays are a time of great happiness because we are celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas. Around this time Christ’s Kitchen, V-Cam, and the Salvation Army will see food and housing insecurity increase. Kim Pickens who is working on a humility project said she enjoys giving back around the holidays. “If you would have told me ten...
VISD receives Certificate of Achievement for Excellence

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria ISD was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). VISD received the award for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending on Aug. 31, 2020. VISD has...
Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

