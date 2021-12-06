Elmer Benz

Elmer G. “Butch” Tuttle Jr., 70, of Charleroi, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital. He was born Oct. 3, 1951, in New Eagle, the son of Elmer G. and Wilma Louise Colborn Tuttle Sr. Butch graduated from Monongahela High School, Class of 1969. For 28 years, he was a police officer throughout the Mon Valley and surrounding areas. From 1983 until 1987, he was a deputy sheriff for Washington County. Currently, he was a driver for Freedom Transit in Donora. He was a member of Journey By Grace Church in Belle Vernon. Butch was a huge country fan and especially loved George Strait. He enjoyed watching John Wayne movies and recently got to fulfill one of his lifelong dreams of visiting Graceland. Butch loved spending time with his family. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Gina Venanzi Tuttle, with whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage on Nov. 6, 2021; three sons and a daughter, JR Tuttle and wife Jess, Ashley Hazy and husband Greg, all of Charleroi; Jeremy and Josh Tuttle, both at home; seven grandchildren, Lilly, Landon, EJ, Ryan and Sara Tuttle, Ailyn and Aubrie Hazy; sister, Linda Renk and husband Gary of Rostraver Township; nephew, Garek Renk and wife Raychel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Tuttle; his nephew, Brandon Renk; and his loyal companion, Duke. Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, with the Rev. William Bailey officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.

CHARLEROI, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO