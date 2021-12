Utah fans, it’s official, the Utes will be in Pasadena on New Years Day to play in the Rose Bowl as Pac-12 Champions. After the game on Friday, while it was unofficial since all the other games had to happen through Saturday, it was made officially office on Sunday as the Utes will take on Ohio State, who was selected as the highest-rated Big Ten team since Michigan, the Big Ten champ, was selected for the College Football Playoff. This will be the first time that the two teams have played since 1986 when I was just a year old, and it didn’t end well for the Utes losing 64-6.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO