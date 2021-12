Bayern Munich’s annual general meeting ended in tumult with members yelling and booing the club’s directors for refusing to discuss its sponsorship arrangements with Qatar.“We are Bayern! You are not!” irate fans chanted at club president Herbert Hainer chief executive Oliver Kahn and other presidium members late Thursday. “We are the fans that you don’t want!”Tempers frayed following club member Michael Ott’s unsuccessful attempt to lodge a motion calling for a vote on Bayern’s contentious sponsorship agreements with Qatar. Ott, and many other Bayern fans, contend that the partnership with Qatar Airways through 2023 is damaging the club’s reputation because...

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO