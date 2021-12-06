VSU student killed in off-campus shooting

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. — A Virginia State University student was shot and killed Sunday night near the university's Ettrick campus.

Daniel N. Wharton, 19, of Alexandria, was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Chesterfield Police.

Officers were called to the University Apartments at Ettrick, on J. Mitchell Jones Drive in Chesterfield, at about 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, to investigate reports of a shooting.

"Officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

No information was released about what happened before the shooting, nor if anyone was being sought as a suspect.

Wharton was a Computer Engineering major.

"We are devastated and deeply saddened by the news of our fallen Trojan,” VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah said. “It is most difficult and painful to have such a young life cut short as a result of gun violence. This is a tragedy in every sense of the word. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, friends, and our entire Trojan community."

Counseling is being offered to students who need help during this difficult time.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.