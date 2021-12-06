ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings' Dede Westbrook: Sees more work sans Thielen

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Westbrook played 31 of the Vikings' 71 offensive snaps (44 percent) in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Lions, finishing with one reception...

www.cbssports.com

vikings.com

Working in Tandem: Vikings Yield Results by Grouping Jefferson & Thielen

EAGAN, Minn. — There's a lot of talk about where Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen rank among receiving tandems in the NFL. Numbers certainly back it up. Jefferson (63 receptions, 944 yards and six touchdowns) and Thielen (58 receptions, 624 yards and eight touchdowns) are the only two receivers on the same team in the top 13 in receptions and the only duo with at least six receiving touchdowns in 2021.
NFL
lakesarearadio.net

Thielen’s Two Touchdown Grabs Move Him Into Fifth On Vikings All-Time List

(KDLM) – After his two-touchdown game against San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, Adam Thielen has moved into fourth place on the Vikings franchise list in all-time touchdown receptions. Thielen now has 49 career receiving touchdowns. Thielen continues to climb the franchise leaderboard in receiver categories, having taken over fifth place...
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Two TDs in losing effort

Thielen caught five of seven targets for 62 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-28 loss to the 49ers. Two red-zone TDs in the first half fueled another huge performance from the veteran receiver. Thielen now has six touchdowns in his last six games and 10 on the year, the second straight season he's reached double digits, and he could be in line for big numbers again in Week 13 against the Lions.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not returning Sunday

Thielen (ankle) won't return to Sunday's contest at Detroit. Thielen had his lower left leg pinned while getting tackled on a screen on the Vikings' first possession of the game. He was visibly limping afterward and received treatment from the team's training staff before he was determined to be dealing with an ankle injury. Now that he's been deemed unable to return, Thielen will finish Week 13 with one catch (on two targets) for no yards. Minnesota will turn to Justin Jefferson as its lead receiver, with K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook the next players up on the depth chart.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings lose Adam Thielen early to injury, leading to another big day for Justin Jefferson

DETROIT – Receiver Adam Thielen suffered a sprained left ankle on the first drive of the Vikings' 29-27 loss to the Lions and did not return. Head coach Mike Zimmer confirmed Thielen's injury, which occurred on his only catch when Lions corner Jerry Jacobs landed on his left leg during a receiver screen for no yards.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Thielen and Jefferson on Course to Break Vikings Record

The Minnesota Vikings have had some tremendous wide receivers over the years, and sometimes they’ve been lucky enough to have two at the same time. That happened when the Vikings drafted Randy Moss back in 1998 to play alongside Cris Carter. That team also had Jake Reed, who was marvelous for a third receiver. It was Randy Moss’ rookie season in 1998 that the team peaked and arguably should have won the franchise’s first Super Bowl.
NFL
National football post

Vikings’ Adam Thielen out, Dalvin Cook questionable vs. Steelers

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen did not participate in Wednesday’s walk-through practice and was ruled out for Thursday’s game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. Running back Dalvin Cook, however, was deemed limited in practice for the second straight day with a shoulder injury. He is listed as...
NFL
theScore

Report: Vikings' Thielen headed for tests after high ankle sprain vs. Lions

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen didn't finish Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Detroit Lions due to a sprained ankle, head coach Mike Zimmer said postgame, according to Chris Tomasson of The St. Paul Pioneer Press. Thielen's sprain is of the high ankle variety, and he'll undergo tests to determine...
NFL
numberfire.com

Vikings downgrade Adam Thielen (ankle) to out for rest of Week 13

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out receiver Adam Thielen for the remainder of their Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions. Thielen picked up a painful ankle injury on his sole catch of the day and was unable to return. Thielen will end Week 13 with 1 catch for 0...
NFL
NBC Sports

Adam Thielen scores second touchdown to give Vikings 14-7 lead

Adam Thielen has four catches, two went for touchdowns. His most recent — a diving, 20-yard reception from Kirk Cousins — has given the Vikings a 14-7 lead. Thielen has 55 yards on his four receptions. His first touchdown catch went for 2 yards on fourth down. Thielen now has...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Vikings WR Adam Thielen To Miss Time With High Ankle Sprain

Adam Schefter reports that Vikings WR Adam Thielen suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Lions. Thielen will undergo more tests on Monday to determine how much time he’ll miss. However, the Vikings are on a short week with a Thursday night game against the Steelers. Thielen,...
NFL
FanSided

Did Josh Norman get away with dirty play on Adam Thielen and Vikings?

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman appeared to punch Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen during Sunday’s game. Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings had its fair share of events. From Dalvin Cook being carted off the field with a shoulder injury, to Kirk Cousins lining up under his guard. But there was a member of the 49ers who caught the attention of social media users for his actions in the game.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Missing from walk-through practice

Thielen (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant for Monday's walk-through practice. Thielen is still awaiting the results of an MRI on the left high-ankle sprain he sustained in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Lions, so his absence from the walk-through session a day later comes as little surprise. Even if the MRI reveals that Thielen is dealing with a low-grade sprain, he's still likely to have a tough time gaining clearance for a Week 14 matchup with the Steelers on Thursday. Though Thielen's early exit against Detroit opened up more snaps at receiver for K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook, the main takeaway for fantasy purposes was that more looks became available for Justin Jefferson. While tying his season high with 14 targets, Jefferson notched 11 receptions for 182 yards and a touchdown.
NFL
Miami Herald

The Latest: Vikings’ Thielen hurts ankle early vs. Lions

The Latest from Week 13 of the NFL (all times EST):. Minnesota wide receiver Adam Thielen hurt his left ankle on the game’s opening drive and had his helmet off on the sideline the next time the Vikings had the ball in the first quarter at Detroit. Thielen entered the...
NFL
ESPN

Fantasy football streaming pickups for Week 14: Vikings options to replace Adam Thielen

Each week of the NFL season, we will identify fantasy football waiver-wire pickups specifically for those of you looking for streaming options in deeper formats (including IDP leagues). These are players available in a majority of ESPN fantasy leagues (or close) who have enticing matchups in the week ahead that make them worthy of consideration for your lineups.
NFL

