Vikings' Dede Westbrook: Sees more work sans Thielen

Thielen (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant for Monday's walk-through practice. Thielen is still awaiting the results of an MRI on the left high-ankle sprain he sustained in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Lions, so his absence from the walk-through session a day later comes as little surprise. Even if the MRI reveals that Thielen is dealing with a low-grade sprain, he's still likely to have a tough time gaining clearance for a Week 14 matchup with the Steelers on Thursday. Though Thielen's early exit against Detroit opened up more snaps at receiver for K.J. Osborn and Dede Westbrook, the main takeaway for fantasy purposes was that more looks became available for Justin Jefferson. While tying his season high with 14 targets, Jefferson notched 11 receptions for 182 yards and a touchdown.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO