SOUTH BEND, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — South Bend-based tech startup Cobomba has received the first investment from the Leighton Elevate Angel Development Fund. Cobomba, which has developed an artificial intelligence software platform to help marketing professionals, says it will use the funding to further software development and grow its sales, marketing and customer service efforts. The LEAD Fund was created earlier this year by Indianapolis-based Elevate Ventures and the Judd Leighton Foundation in South Bend to support startups in the South Bend-Elkhart region.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO