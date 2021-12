Australian children aged 5-11 will start to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from January 10, after it cleared the final regulatory step and was recommended for use in this age group by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI). ATAGI recommends children aged 5-11 receive two 10 microgram doses (which is one-third of the over-12s dose), eight weeks apart. Read more: COVID vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds are inching closer. Here's what we know so far What...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO