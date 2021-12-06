ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

How does Kansas stand with COVID-19 rates, deaths

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Dakota
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — With the arrival of the holiday season and the announcement of the new COVID-19 omicron variant , where does each U.S. state stand with the coronavirus?

First case of omicron variant in Missouri

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , cases and deaths are up for the U.S. over the last 30 days.

In Kansas, the positivity rates are 15-19.9%, far higher than medical professionals would like to see and indicative of the uncontrolled spread of the virus. Ideally, the percent positivity should be lower, at least 5%. A low percent means the level of transmission is low.

In the last seven days, Kansas has had 57 deaths. While that number is significantly below the 499 deaths Pennsylvania has had, it is still higher than 14 other states.

Six omicron variant cases found in Nebraska

Since the start of the pandemic, Kansas has had 477,789 COVID-19 cases. The Sunflower State has a population of 2.913M people. Statewide deaths have totaled 6,743. The majority of deaths, 58.4%, have been with people 75 years and older.

In Kansas, men are 10% more likely to die.

Wyandotte County has had the most COVID-19 cases, 29,602, and Greeley County, on the border with Colorado, has had the least amount of cases with 216.

Currently, 1,779,416 Kansans have had at least one dose of the vaccine, 1,424,661 have had a second dose. And, according to KDHE, 392,726 residents of Kansas have received a third dose.

The blue bar shows daily cases. The red line is the seven-day moving average of cases, per the CDC.

What is the percent positivity?

According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health , the percent positive is exactly what it sounds like: the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive — (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100%. The percent positive (sometimes called the “percent positive rate” or “positivity rate”) helps public health officials answer questions such as:

  • What is the current level of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) transmission in the community?
  • Are we doing enough testing for the number of people who are getting infected?

The percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is high, or if the number of total tests is low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven’t been tested yet, according to Johns Hopkins.

Positivity rate and total cases

Here’s where the positivity rate and case totals are for each state for the last seven days as of Monday, according to the CDC:

  • Alabama: Cases: 3,489 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Alaska: Cases: 1,866 Positivity: 3-4.9%
  • Arizona: Cases: 23,272 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Arkansas: Cases: 5,462 Positivity: 8-9.9%
  • California: Cases: 39,539 Positivity: Not available
  • Colorado: Cases: 16,728 Positivity: 8-9.9%
  • Connecticut: Cases: 6,802 Positivity: Not available
  • Delaware: Cases: 2,984 Positivity: 8-9.9%
  • Florida: Cases: 12,195 Positivity: 3-4.9%
  • Georgia: Cases: 7,984 Positivity: 3-4.9%
  • Hawaii: Cases: 752 Positivity: less than 3%
  • Idaho: Cases: 3,145 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Illinois: Cases: 42,472 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Indiana: Cases: 28,791 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Iowa: Cases: 11,765 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Kansas: Cases: 11,666 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Kentucky: Cases: 14,135 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Louisiana: Cases: 3,238 Positivity: less than 3%
  • Maine: Cases: 4,624 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Maryland: Cases: 9,380 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Massachusetts: Cases: 26,139 Positivity: 3-4.9%
  • Michigan: Cases: 58,969 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Minnesota: Cases: 31,702 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Mississippi: Cases: 2,478 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Missouri: Cases: 16,997 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Montana: Cases: 2,165 Positivity: 8-9.9%
  • Nebraska: Cases: 6,039 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Nevada: Cases: 4,590 Positivity: 8-9.9%
  • New Hampshire: Cases: 8,033 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • New Jersey: Cases: 21,464 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • New Mexico: Cases: 10,411 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • New York: Cases: 42,343 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • North Carolina: Cases: 15,139 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • North Dakota: Cases: 3,446 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Ohio: Cases: 48,602 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Oklahoma: Cases: 7,560 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Oregon: Cases: 6,052 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Pennsylvania: Cases: 47,196 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Rhode Island: Cases: 5,272 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • South Carolina: Cases: 5,056 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • South Dakota: Cases: 3,979 Positivity: 15-19.9%
  • Tennessee: Cases: 10,997 Positivity: not available
  • Texas: Cases: 17,659 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Utah: Cases: 9,822 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Vermont: Cases: 3,477 Positivity: 3-4.9%
  • Virginia: Cases: 14,332 Positivity: 5-7.9%
  • Washington: 10,718 Positivity: not available
  • West Virginia: Cases: 6,510 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Wisconsin: Cases: 29,397 Positivity: 10-14.9%
  • Wyoming: Cases: 1,548 Positivity: 5-7.9%
With omicron in the US, do I need to change my holiday plans?

Total deaths

Here are the total number of deaths reported over the last seven days for each state:

  • Alabama: 19
  • Alaska: 6
  • Arizona: 220
  • Arkansas: 47
  • California: 681
  • Colorado: 244
  • Connecticut: 61
  • Delaware: 21
  • Florida: 14
  • Georgia: 297
  • Hawaii: 13
  • Idaho: 78
  • Illinois: 263
  • Indiana: 326
  • Iowa: 91
  • Kansas: 57
  • Kentucky: 239
  • Louisiana: 49
  • Maine: 32
  • Maryland: 88
  • Massachusetts: 138
  • Michigan: 478
  • Minnesota: 278
  • Mississippi: 15
  • Missouri: 125
  • Montana: 108
  • Nebraska: 34
  • Nevada: 98
  • New Hampshire: 56
  • New Jersey: 108
  • New Mexico: 97
  • New York: 277
  • North Carolina: 80
  • North Dakota: 38
  • Ohio: 368
  • Oklahoma: 49
  • Oregon: 127
  • Pennsylvania: 499
  • Rhode Island: 19
  • South Carolina: 79
  • South Dakota: 37
  • Tennessee: 417
  • Texas: 501
  • Utah: 77
  • Vermont: 9
  • Virginia: 108
  • Washington: 205
  • West Virginia: 145
  • Wisconsin: 190
  • Wyoming: 81

In comparison, according to the CDC, four people died from Influenza in the U.S. during week 47 of 2021.

KSNT News

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KSNT News

K-State pauses COVID-19 vaccine requirement

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State University has paused its vaccine requirement after a federal judge blocked President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for federal employees, contractors, and others. In an online statement K-State said, “effective immediately, Kansas State University will pause its COVID-19 vaccine requirement. At this time, employees do not need […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas universities pause vaccine mandate after federal court ruling

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— Three Kansas universities have paused their coronavirus vaccination mandates after a ruling from a federal district court judge on Tuesday. A federal court blocked a third vaccination mandate imposed by the Biden administration for federal contractors. The University of Kansas, Wichita State University, and Kansas State University all announced that they will be […]
KANSAS STATE
