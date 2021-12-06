ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Of The Best Firms To Work For Has Sweetened The Pot

By Chris Williams
Paul Hastings is described as one of the most innovative law firms in the world. But innovation isn’t enough — it takes a certain je ne sais quoi for firms to stay in the public eye. And that thing is money. Here’s their new bonus announcement. Unsurprisingly, the firm...

