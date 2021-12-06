ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Voices: NAACP Legal Defense Fund names Janai Nelson as new president

Indiana Daily Student
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund recently announced Janai Nelson would take over the role of president in place of Sherrilyn Ifill, continuing to trailblaze a path for Black women in leadership. Since 1940, the Legal Defense and Educational Fund has been working to achieve racial justice, equality...

