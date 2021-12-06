Why Airline Shares Are Flying High Today

Another big U.S. airline is replacing its chief executive officer in a sign that the pandemic recovery is broadly still on track even as new Covid variants loom. American Airlines Group Inc. announced on Tuesday that CEO Doug Parker would step down in March and be succeeded by President Robert Isom. Parker is the longest-serving current CEO of a major U.S. airline; he took over the top job at America West in 2001, merged that carrier with US Airways in 2005 and then created the world’s biggest airline through the 2013 combination with then-bankrupt American Airlines. He famously hasn’t collected a base salary since 2015, choosing to be paid solely in stock to better align his pay with the long-term interests of the company and its shareholders. Those investors won’t be in for too much of a change: Parker’s successor, Isom, has been president since 2016 and worked alongside the outgoing CEO for two decades.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO