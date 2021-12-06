ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Norway urges World Bank's Afghanistan donors to channel funds to U.N.

By Michelle Nichols
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T8zQ3_0dFVo9L600
Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt speaks to the media as she arrives at the NATO Foreign Ministers summit in Riga, Latvia November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Norway is encouraging donors to a World Bank-administered fund for Afghanistan to agree to transfer $280 million to the World Food Programme and UNICEF, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Monday.

The World Bank's board backed transferring $280 million to the U.N. agencies from the $1.5 billion Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), which was frozen after the Taliban took over the Afghan government in August, Reuters reported last week. read more

The 31 donors to the fund must approve the transfer. A World Bank spokesperson said ARTF donors met last Friday and agreed to make a decision in one week. read more

During a joint interview with U.N. Development Programme chief Achim Steiner in New York, Huitfeldt told Reuters that she hoped donors would sign off on the transfer and that Norway "encouraged" them to do so.

"And we discussed the situation in Afghanistan during the NATO meeting last week, and also encourage NATO countries to continue to avoid a total economic or humanitarian collapse in Afghanistan," she said.

Afghanistan is struggling with a sharp drop in international development aid after the Taliban seized power, an economy and banking system on the brink of collapse, the COVID-19 pandemic and severe drought.

"If you cannot have enough food, you cannot educate your children, you cannot get health service for your family, you have no reason to live there anymore, you try to move on somewhere else," Steiner said.

The UNDP has projected that poverty may become nearly universal by mid-2022 - affecting more than 90 percent of Afghanistan's 39 million people.

"We face this particularly intense period between now and next year, where many Afghans are on the verge of giving up," Steiner said.

A challenge for the United Nations has been getting enough cash into Afghanistan to help deliver aid to millions of people on the brink of famine and prevent the breakdown of the economy and health and education services.

"The volume of finance that needs to be, in one way or another, mobilized by Afghanistan, is far larger than anything the financial system can cope with right now. So we are faced with an enormous constraint," Steiner said.

It's a problem that hasn't been solved yet, Steiner said.

He said the United Nations was considering flying in U.S. dollars, but warned that could only be a short term solution as it was "not the basis on which the scaling up of finance that is needed will happen."

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
POLITICO

Pause in USAID’s Afghanistan funds rankles contractors

With help from Nahal Toosi. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. PROGRAMMING NOTE: NatSec Daily will be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back in your inboxes — many pounds heavier — on Monday, Nov. 29. Also, Quint decided to get a head...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Italy takes in National Geographic's green-eyed 'Afghan Girl'

ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following...
ENTERTAINMENT
104.1 WIKY

U.N. urges Philippines to let Nobel laureate Ressa travel to Norway

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations on Monday urged the Philippines to allow Nobel Prize winning journalist Maria Ressa to travel to Norway next month to accept the award. Ressa https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nobel-prize-shines-light-dark-time-philippines-ressa-2021-10-08, the first Nobel laureate from the Philippines, shared the Peace Prize with Russian investigative journalist Dmitry Muratov, a...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

U.N. Pushes Cash Handouts to Avert Mass Poverty in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Wednesday that a program to pay $300 million a year in cash to Afghan families with children, elderly or people with disabilities is the best way to target increasing poverty. In what the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) described as an "alarming"...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Achim Steiner
US News and World Report

U.N. Seeks Record $41 Billion for Aid to Hotspots Led by Afghanistan, Ethiopia

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations appealed on Thursday for a record $41 billion to provide life-saving assistance next year to 183 million people worldwide caught up in conflict and poverty, led by a tripling of its programme in Afghanistan. Famine remains a "terrifying prospect" for 45 million people living...
UNITED NATIONS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

U.N. urged to restore scrutiny of war crimes in Yemen

GENEVA (Reuters) – Activist groups called on the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday to create a new panel of independent experts to collect and preserve evidence of possible war crimes by all sides in Yemen’s bitter conflict for future prosecution. Bahrain, Russia and other members of the U.N. Human Rights...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N#Charity#The World Food Programme#Unicef#The World Bank#Taliban#Artf#Nato#Afghans#The United Nations
Shore News Network

Norway wealth fund calls on companies to act on climate

OSLO (Reuters) -Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund will ask many of the companies in its portfolio to take more specific action on climate change, its head of governance and compliance said. Companies faced calls at the United Nations COP26 climate summit https://www.reuters.com/business/cop in Glasgow, Scotland this month to lay...
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

Afghanistan's economy crashed since Taliban takeover, plunging country into world's worst humanitarian crises: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Afghanistan's economy has crashed since the Taliban's take over of Kabul in mid-August, plunging the country into one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, said a media report. Writing in New York Times, Christina Goldbaum said that "three months into the Taliban's rule, Afghanistan's economy...
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Over 1.146 million undocumented refugees returned to Afghanistan this year: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 27 (ANI): As many as 1.146 million undocumented refugees have come back to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan, with the majority of them being from Iran. This is following the emigration of hundreds of thousands of Afghans to bordering and other nations including Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, India,...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Ethiopia asks U.S. to stop spreading false information on war

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government has asked the United States to stop spreading falsehoods against the country, the state minister of communication said on Thursday, after the U.S. State Department issued an alert about potential "terrorist attacks". Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and rebellious forces from the...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
World Bank
NewsBreak
Charities
Reuters

Blinken calls for speedy negotiations over Ethiopia military escalation

NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greatly concerned about Ethiopia's military escalation and called for urgent negotiations over the crisis, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said. The comments came hours after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appeared on the frontline with the national army.
MILITARY
AFP

Malala Yousafzai calls for stronger US support of Afghan women

Human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai, who survived an attack by the Pakistani Taliban in 2012, argued Monday for stronger US support of Afghan girls and women during a visit to Washington. Blinken, whose country this summer hastily withdrew its troops from Afghanistan after 20 years of war, saluted Yousafzai as "an inspiration to girls and women around the world," and someone who "by her work, by her efforts, is making a real difference." iba/seb/des/bgs
U.S. POLITICS
Flight Global.com

How Afghanistan’s fall reshaped World Air Forces inventory

Beyond delivering seismic political upheaval as their forces swept into Kabul in mid-August, the Taliban’s retaking control of Afghanistan has resulted in the most dramatic adjustment to FlightGlobal’s annual World Air Forces directory for a decade. As a result of the nation’s fall shortly after NATO and US forces had...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

UN projects soaring humanitarian needs in world in 2022

GENEVA — The United Nations is predicting that a record 274 million people – who together would amount to the world’s fourth most-populous country – will require emergency humanitarian aid next year in countries like Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Myanmar, Syria and Yemen which face a raft of challenges including war, insecurity, hunger, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.
WORLD
Axios

Scoop: U.S. begins denying Afghan immigrants

The Biden administration has begun issuing denials to Afghans seeking to emigrate to the United States through the humanitarian parole process, after a system that typically processes 2,000 applications annually has been flooded with more than 30,000. Why it matters: Afghans face steeper odds and longer processes for escaping to...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Afghanistan: Top UK official regrets holiday as country fell to Taliban

The Foreign Office's most senior civil servant said he regrets continuing his summer holiday while Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. Sir Philip Barton remained on holiday for 11 days after the Taliban seized Kabul, returning the day before the UK ended its evacuation of civilians. It comes after a whistleblower...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

241K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy