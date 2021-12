Just over a year before he died on Sunday at age 41, Virgil Abloh spoke to Rolling Stone about his love for music, and about the impact and legacy that he hoped his work have. The designer spoke to Rolling Stone in October 2020 on the occasion of his Louis Vuitton Spring 2021 menswear show in Shanghai, which was soundtracked by South Korean indie band Hyukoh, and featured a surprise pre-recorded set from Lauryn Hill. For Abloh, who grew up “digging in the parents’ record collection” to find new music to listen to, the auditory experience of his fashion shows have always been as important to him as the clothing he’s sending down the runway.

