Some wet snow likely Wednesday morning in D.C. area

Bit of a wet start to the day today thanks to a lingering rain band. This band will stick with us for the next few hours around sunrise, but we won’t be dealing with it all day long. Expect that by 8 AM, most of the Pine Belt will have seen their rain for the day, and we’ll see steady clearing for the rest of the morning and afternoon. That’ll lead to a little sun mixed in with the clouds for this afternoon, allowing us to warm into the mid 60s by 4 PM. The clouds won’t stay gone for long, building back as quickly as tomorrow afternoon with isolated shower chances increasing slowly from Thursday afternoon to Friday. It’s around this time our next “weather-maker” comes in. That’ll be our Saturday morning cold front, and it does look like severe weather will be possible as it passes through, so stay tuned for updates on that.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO