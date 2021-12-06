ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Some wet snow likely Wednesday morning in D.C. area

By Jason Samenow, Wes Junker Today at
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA powerful cold front is about to blast into the Washington region, sending temperatures plummeting and setting us up for our first potential coating of snow this season. Believe it or not, the District has a chance to see its first measurable snow before Denver does. This is a...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
KETV.com

Cold start Wednesday, snow likely Friday

Cold start Wednesday with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. Expect tons of sunshine throughout the day and highs in the mid 40s. Friday will likely bring the first snowfall of the season to the metro. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
KLTV

Wednesday’s Weather: Some patchy fog this morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with cool temperatures and some patchy, dense fog around the area. Expect partly cloudy skies for much of the day and temperatures will stay mild in the mid 60s this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight, becoming mostly cloudy and warmer for tomorrow. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s Thursday and near 80 degrees Friday. Slight chances for rain on Thursday probably won’t amount to much more than a sprinkle, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday. The most likely chance for rain will come Friday night into early Saturday morning with the next cold front. Expect cooler and blustery conditions behind the front on Saturday.
EAST TEXAS, PA
KTRE

Wednesday’s Weather: Some patchy fog this morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with cool temperatures and some patchy, dense fog around the area. Expect partly cloudy skies for much of the day and temperatures will stay mild in the mid 60s this afternoon. Clouds increase tonight, becoming mostly cloudy and warmer for tomorrow. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s Thursday and near 80 degrees Friday. Slight chances for rain on Thursday probably won’t amount to much more than a sprinkle, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday. The most likely chance for rain will come Friday night into early Saturday morning with the next cold front. Expect cooler and blustery conditions behind the front on Saturday.
EAST TEXAS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WDAM-TV

12/08 Ryan’s “Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Bit of a wet start to the day today thanks to a lingering rain band. This band will stick with us for the next few hours around sunrise, but we won’t be dealing with it all day long. Expect that by 8 AM, most of the Pine Belt will have seen their rain for the day, and we’ll see steady clearing for the rest of the morning and afternoon. That’ll lead to a little sun mixed in with the clouds for this afternoon, allowing us to warm into the mid 60s by 4 PM. The clouds won’t stay gone for long, building back as quickly as tomorrow afternoon with isolated shower chances increasing slowly from Thursday afternoon to Friday. It’s around this time our next “weather-maker” comes in. That’ll be our Saturday morning cold front, and it does look like severe weather will be possible as it passes through, so stay tuned for updates on that.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Incoming Snowstorm Could Produce A Very Dangerous Avalanche Cycle In Colorado’s Western Mountains

DENVER (CBS4) – After weeks with little to no snow in the mountains of Colorado a strong storm moving in from the Pacific Northwest promises to bring an extended period of high wind and heavy snow starting late Wednesday night and lasting through most of Friday. Some places will experience a prolonged period of wind speeds in excess of 25 mph with gusts between 45 and 60 mph.
COLORADO STATE
105.7 The Hawk

Wednesday NJ weather: Snow and rain showers, cloudy and cold

We've reached our little taste of winter of the week — key word: little. The ingredients for Wednesday's storm system complex just aren't coming together to produce widespread snow and/or accumulations. So we face a low risk of travel issues overall, although a dusting to coating of snow accumulation is possible. It's going to "feel" like a wintry day, with cloudy skies and unseasonably cold temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decks#National Weather Service#Cars#Extreme Weather#American#Gfs#Nam#Canadian
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Near Record Heat Wednesday Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, there was patchy fog in spots. There will be near-record warmth in the afternoon as highs soar to the mid to upper 80. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 86 degrees in Miami and the current record is 87 degrees set back in 2017. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather the next few days courtesy of high pressure in control. Highs will remain unseasonably warm for December in the low to mid-80s. (CBS4) A cold front moves in late Sunday and a few showers may develop Sunday night into Monday before we enjoy cooler, breezy weather early next week. Monday morning we’ll wake up with the upper 60s and highs will be in the low to mid-70s. Cooler by Tuesday morning with lows in the low 60s and highs will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
KWQC

Snow chances by Saturday morning

Wind chill is the temperature it 'feels like' to exposed skin. Illinois, Chicago departments of public health confirm state’s first case of the Omicron COVID-19 va. Public health officials are continuing to perform contact tracing. City of Sterling, IAFF #2301 establish Memorial Fund for Lt Ramos Family. Updated: 9...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WRBI Radio

Overnight snow makes some roads icy and slick; few schools on delay

— A dusting of snow that fell overnight caused slick spots on some Southeastern Indiana roads. As usual, elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses were troublesome. As a result, just a few local school corporations delayed the start of classes by two hours Wednesday morning.
TRAFFIC
county10.com

Mild Wednesday; Snow on the way

(Fremont County, WY) – Highs today range from 41 degrees in Dubois to 49 degrees in Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect Thursday through Friday morning for portions of southern and central Wyoming....
RIVERTON, WY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cloudy Overnight With Snow Flurries For Some

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 20s and wind chills in the upper teens. A few areas of snow flurries will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2) Skies will be clearing and temperatures will be chilly on Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds return on Thursday with a chance for snow flurries in the morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the low 40s in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Shower chances increase Friday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the low 50s on Friday. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue Friday night and linger into the first half of Saturday. Some light snow is possible Saturday morning. Highs this weekend will be in the low 40s. We’ll be overall much warmer by the middle of next week with highs in the 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few flurries. Low 23. WEDNESDAY: Clearing skies and chilly. High 35. THURSDAY: A slight chance for flurries in the morning, then mostly cloudy. High 43.
CHICAGO, IL
skyhinews.com

Rabbit Ears Pass could get 30 inches in upcoming snowstorm

Serious snowfall could finally make its way to parts of Grand County beginning Wednesday evening through Friday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and advisories for various parts of the county as a weather system moves in. Rabbit Ears Pass, on the west end of Grand, has a winter storm warning that will be in effect from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Friday.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
ksl.com

Warnings, advisories issued ahead of Utah storm that could dump 2 feet of snow

This map shows where winter weather alerts have been issued ahead of a storm making most of its impact Thursday. The areas in pink are in winter storm warnings and the areas in purple are in winter weather advisories, according to an update by the National Weather Service on Wednesday. (National Weather Service) — Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes.
UTAH STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increasing Clouds Wednesday Night, Snow Flurries Possible Thursday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s. A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off dry, but showers will increase in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances linger into Saturday morning, when we’ll have a chance for some light snow to be mixed with rain. It will be turning partly cloudy on Saturday afternoon with...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy