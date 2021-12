A woman died Sunday night after trying to cross Las Vegas Boulevard with an “electronic mobility scooter,” Las Vegas police said. Officers responded to a crash near the south end of the valley at Las Vegas Boulevard and Agate Avenue at around 5 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. The woman in the scooter had been struck by a vehicle, Boxler said. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m.

