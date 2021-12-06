DaBaby Gets Las Vegas Case Dismissed, Paid Alleged Victim $7500

Remember last year when a driver said DaBaby put hands on him , allegedly, while the rapper was in Sin City? That’s a wrap, for a fee.

Reports TMZ :

According to online court records, the misdemeanor battery charge was dismissed with prejudice … meaning the case is over and done, and can’t be refiled.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office tells TMZ … the charges were dismissed because DaBaby satisfied everything prosecutors asked him to do in order to resolve the case, including paying the alleged victim $7,500 and staying out of trouble.

DaBaby always denied the allegations and his lawyers even considered it a “money grab.” Considering how much money DaBaby pulls in courtesy of shows or features, despite his alleged cancellation, and that $7,500 looks like small change to avoid courtroom drama.