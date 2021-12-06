Shaun King Says Teen Daughter Was Struck By Car In Manhattan, In Recovery
Shaun King and his family are rallied around the activist’s 19-year-old daughter after she was struck by a car in Manhattan. King said that his daughter suffered serious injuries, but hopes that she’ll make a full recovery.
King shared the news via an Instagram post from the hospital where his daughter recovering with the following caption:
Our daughter Kendi, who is 19, was hit by a car while she walking in Manhattan and suffered a brain injury. And several serious head and body injuries. I’ve been here in the ICU with her since yesterday morning.
We have every reason to believe she will recover and she is receiving excellent medical care. The doctors and nurses and staff have been so kind and so thorough.
Please pray for Kendi.
That she heals 100%.
That she has no setbacks.
I’m watching her like a hawk.
Please say a special prayer for my dear @MrsRaiKing who has had an incredibly hard time with this.
Love and appreciate you all.
Shaun & Family
The comments in the post featured words of support from a bevy of celebrities and public figures, including Stephon Marbury, Dr. Yusef Salaam, Cedric The Entertainer, Anthony Hamilton, Bun B, Terrace Martin, and more.View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shaun King (@shaunking)
—
Photo: Screenshot/Instagram
Comments / 0