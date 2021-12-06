ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonja Sohn’s New HBO Documentary Examines a Baltimore Cop’s Death

By Andrew Beaujon
Washingtonian.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Slow Hustle, which debuts Tuesday night on HBO and HBOMax, looks at the death of Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter, who lived in Prince George’s County and who was shot in the head in late 2017, the day before he was due to testify in a federal probe of police...

www.washingtonian.com

Related
theneworleanstribune.com

BLACK AND MISSING: HBO Documentary Spotlights Foundation’s Commitment to Locating Missing Persons of Color

The four-part documentary series BLACK AND MISSING, by multiple Emmy winner Geeta Gandbhir and award-winning documentarian, journalist, author, and activist Soledad O’Brien, follows sisters-in-law and Black and Missing Foundation founders Derrica and Natalie Wilson as they fight an uphill battle to bring awareness to the Black missing persons cases that are marginalized by law enforcement and national media.
TV SERIES
fox5ny.com

HBO's DMX documentary dives deep into one year of his short life

NEW YORK - HBO has released a new documentary called DMX: Don't Try to Understand. The HBO film takes a dive into a year of DMX's life, taking place from when the legendary rapper is released from prison in 2019 for federal tax evasion through his journey to get his music career and life back on track.
MOVIES
The FADER

Watch a trailer for HBO’s Juice WRLD documentary Into The Abyss

HBO has released the first full trailer for Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss, an upcoming documentary on the late Chicago rapper. The film is directed by Tommy Oliver and will be available to stream on HBO Max on December 16. A press release described the film as a document of...
TV & VIDEOS
rolling out

Jenifer Lewis airs new documentary investigating Kendrick Johnson’s death

The documentary Finding Kendrick Johnson will premiere on Starz on Dec. 27 and the cable network has unveiled the trailer to the feature. Finding Kendrick Johnson is the product of a 4-year undercover investigation into the facts of this case revolving around the Jan. 11, 2013 death of the Black 17-year-old who was found dead in his high school gymnasium rolled up in a gym mat. The state of Georgia ruled his death as an accident, having died from positional asphyxia.
MOVIES
flcourier.com

Gordon Parks gets his due in new HBO documentary

Gordon Parks was the first Black photographer hired by Life magazine. He was a pioneering photo-journalist, a film director (“Shaft,” “The Learning Tree”), a bestselling novelist and a composer. Parks was also a fighter. Whether he was photographing socialites, gangsters, civil rights icons or movie stars, Parks used his art...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fans React To HBO's DMX Documentary

At the beginning of November, HBO announced their new Bill Simmons-led music documentary series, HBO Music Box, and included clips from a handful of films focused on some of music's biggest and most storied legends. Included within films were documentaries about two late hip hop icons, DMX and Juice WRLD.
MOVIES
newyorkbeacon.com

HBO’s ‘Black and Missing’ documentary lauded on Twitter

The series follows Derrica and Natalie Wilson, founders of the “Black and Missing Foundation.“. A new HBO docuseries highlighting racial disparities in missing persons cases across the country is receiving praise on Twitter for bringing attention to an issue many say is oft-overlooked. The four-part series Black and Missing is...
TV SERIES
Newsday

Murdered LI actor Adrienne Shelly's life, legacy revisited in new HBO documentary

Adrienne Shelly was a celebrated actor who starred in a pair of major independent films — Hal Hartley's "The Unbelievable Truth" (1989) and "Trust" (1990) — then went on to launch side careers as a successful screenwriter and director. Her hit movie, "Waitress" (2007) was later turned into the hit Broadway musical of the same name.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Alex Gibney's harrowing HBO documentary The Forever Prisoner is infuriating

"Gibney’s film proves to be a vital text in understanding the on-the-ground terror from the post-9/11 hunt for information and revenge, and the American barbarism that defines it," says Nick Allen. "It centers the prisoner, Abu Zubaydah, as much as it can, even though he cannot be interviewed from his current cell on Guantanamo Bay; his presence is rather felt in the graphic hand drawings and brief entries about his experience. And in providing empathy to his torture as a human being, it also shows how America leaned on inefficient aggression and terror with methods that were proven not to be effective in acquiring information, while following half-baked leadership from key figures in the CIA. Gibney’s harrowing documentary provides that intimate scale, and allows us to then understand how this approach expanded until it hit the media spotlight with the photos from the Abu Ghraib prison in 2004."
MOVIES
